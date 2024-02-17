Swifties might lose their minds if Taylor Swift pops up in Deadpool and Wolverine

Marvel fans are abuzz with excitement as rumors swirl about a potential major cameo by Taylor Swift in the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine film. The speculation gained momentum after Marvel's Australian and New Zealand official Facebook account shared a new poster for the movie, featuring three friendship bracelets—one for Deadpool, one for Wolverine, and another with the film's release date, July 25. Swift's association with friendship bracelets, often traded among fans on her tours, sparked speculation that she might be joining the superhero franchise, CBR reports.

Me when I see Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3 pic.twitter.com/Fz9o54q39K — Nikhil (@Niikhillllll) February 13, 2024

Comments on the post fueled the speculation further, with fans expressing their belief that Swift could be making an appearance in the film. Some speculated that she could portray X-Men characters like Dazzler or The Dazzler, while others entertained the idea that Deadpool might be teasing Swifties with the possibility.

This isn't the first time marketing campaigns have incorporated Taylor Swift into promoting new projects. However, the connection between Swift and Deadpool & Wolverine appears more concrete, with fans pointing out that lead star Ryan Reynolds previously wore a T-shirt featuring Swift's cats, Olivia and Meredith, in Deadpool 2.

While neither Reynolds nor director Shawn Levy have confirmed or denied Swift's involvement in the film, the rumors persist, adding to the anticipation surrounding the third installment of the Deadpool franchise. The film, which sees Reynolds reprising his role as Wade Wilson alongside Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, is already generating excitement with its multiverse storyline and potential appearances by various X-Men characters.

As fans eagerly await more details about Deadpool & Wolverine, the possibility of Swift's cameo adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already highly-anticipated film. Only time will tell if the Grammy-winning singer will indeed make her mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.