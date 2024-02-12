Meet your Messiah...

The long awaited Deadpool & Wolverine (yep, that's the title) trailer is finally here!

After the cast's tear-filled farewells during their wrap, the trailer for what could be Marvel (and Disney's) biggest movie of the year has been released.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds just released a two-minute, 25-second trailer of the third installment on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: The third coming.

The video shows plenty of Deadpool and a very Tom Wambsgans (in the best way, of course) Matthew Macfadyen as a TVA official urging the Merc with a Mouth to step up and be a hero.

“Wade, you are special. This is your chance to be a hero among heroes,” Macfadyen says as he gestures towards the many retro-style televisions fans know and love from the Time Variance Authority.

Deadpool AKA Marvel Jesus

As someone who only has a passing acquaintance with humility (and really only to spell it), Wade says, “I smell what you're stepping in, sensei. Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever.”

“I'm the Messiah. I. Am. Marvel Jesus.”

In true Deadpool fashion, he breaks the fourth wall and addresses the audience with a raunchy joke aimed at Disney — and this is at the start of the teaser.

Action sequences abound with plenty of sword play and especially cool gun-fu where Wade Wilson catches the magazines for his pair of 45mm pistols in balletic slow motion.

And while we don't see Hugh Jackman's face, we see the iconic Wolverine hairstyle, and of course the claws… and a very quick glimpse of the touted comicbook-accurate yellow Wolverine costume.

Several cameos have been hinted since news of the movie's production restart. Jennifer Garner has played coy about reprising her role as Elektra. Reynolds himself has neither confirmed nor denied Taylor Swift's rumored involvement as Dazzler.

Maybe we should just let ourselves be surprised as more “leaks” and rumors come out before the film is released. And in a new clip shown at the Superbowl, Deadpool says, “Deadpool and Wolverine. This just feels right,” as we see a blurry Wolverine walk towards Deadpool.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters July 26.