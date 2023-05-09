Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Death or Treat is a 2D side-scrolling roguelite hack & slash game with hand-painted graphics, made entirely with traditional animation techniques. Here are all of the details you need to know about Death or Treat, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Death or Treat Release Date: May 12, 2023

Death or Treat has a release date of May 12, 2023, on both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X on consoles, and on PC through Steam. A PS4 and Switch version of the game will be coming out later on. The game is published by Perp Games and developed by Saona Studios.

Gameplay

Death or Treat is a side-scrolling roguelite action-adventure game. Players have a whole new world for them to explore and secret locations to discover in this game. All the while, though, they will have to fight against hordes of enemies. Thankfully, the player has a very wide arsenal of fighting styles to draw from to push back against these enemies. Players get to choose between three different weapon styles: fast, heavy, or ranged, using the appropriate weapon for the occasion. The game’s combat mechanics are further deepened by the array of moves the player can do while in mid-air. With the coast clear, the player can now then safely explore rooms and collect treasures.

With treasures in tow, players can then return to the HallowTown whose shops can provide players with different services, like creating new weapons, expanding their inventory, as well as learning magic.

Story

Depicted in wonderful handpainted environments animated in the traditional style, players play as Scary, owner of Ghost Mart, the leader in manufacturing candies for Halloween.

Discover a huge world with lots of rooms, and explore new maps in every run while you try to survive the hordes of enemies. Every world is even more tricky than the other. Starting with Darkchat, the Storyum lab, Riptok, the most used app sede, Deviltube, leaders distributing storyum, and the last but not least FaceBoo!, the ultimate epic frontier.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.