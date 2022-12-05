By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Deebo Samuel fired the ultimate response to Raheem Mostert after the veteran running back recently claimed that the Miami Dolphins have better talent compared to the San Francisco 49ers.

For those who missed it, Mostert went viral recently for appearing to take a shot at Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco, where he spent six years before moving to Miami this past offseason. He expressed his belief that the Dolphins “have way more talent” compared to the Niners.

While Mostert has since clarified that his take wasn’t a shot at the previous Niners teams, but rather a simple comparison of the current makeup of both sides, it still didn’t sit well with Samuel and plenty of other fans.

And so when the 49ers taught the Dolphins a lesson in Week 13 on Sunday and destroyed them 33-17, Samuel made sure he gets the last laugh.

“I thought they had the best talent,” Samuel said when asked about the 49ers beating the Dolphins, clearly in reference to Mostert’s previous statement.

Now that is a savage burn!

Unfortunately for Raheem Mostert and the Dolphins, they can’t do anything but accept the insults and criticisms coming their way. After all, they talked big and failed to live up to the high expectations they set for themselves.

It certainly didn’t help the Dolphins that both Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle got injured in the contest, though they can’t use that as an excuse with the 49ers suffering an injury themselves with Jimmy Garoppolo carted off during the game as well.

In the end, it all boiled down to the Niners having more talent than the Dolphins.