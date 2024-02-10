Deebo Samuel is a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers. Let's look at his net worth in 2024 as he prepares to play in Super Bowl 58.

He is one of the most versatile wide receivers in the NFL and will be a key player for the 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Let's take a look at Deebo Samuel's net worth in 2024.

What is Deebo Samuel's net worth in 2024?: $10 million (estimate)

Tyshun Raequan Samuel was born in Inman, S.C., wherein he attended Chapman High School. He played high school football for Chapman, which he led as far as the semifinals of the AAA playoffs.

On the way to doing so, he won the High School Sports Report Class AAA Offensive Player of the Year. He finished his high school career with 53 touchdowns, 94 tackles, and 12 interceptions as he was rated as a three-star recruit going into college.

Deebo Samuel's college career

Samuel committed to his hometown University of South Carolina. After redshirting his freshman year, he only played five games in his sophomore season due to a hamstring injury obtained in the season opener against North Carolina. He had a much better sophomore season, playing 10 games while leading his team in receptions with 59 for 783 yards.

However, the injury bug would again bite Samuel. It was even worse this time out, with him suffering a gruesome right fibula break just three games into the season. Furthermore, he sprained his foot while in rehab, officially ruling him out for the rest of his junior season.

Samuel played out his last year of eligibility with the Gamecocks, which turned out to be his best college football season. He finished the season with 882 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

His best game came against the Clemson Tigers, against whom he caught 10 passes for 210 yards to go along with three touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with a 2019 Senior Bowl selection.

Deebo Samuel is drafted by the 49ers

Off the back of a good senior season, Samuel declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers selected him in the second round with the 36th overall pick.

Samuel contributed to the team right away. In his debut, he caught three passes for 17 yards in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He scored his first touchdown the next game against the Cincinnati Bengals to go along with five receptions for 87 yards.

He got his next TD during Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers to go with three receptions for 19 yards and 29 rushing yards in yet another win. More notable performances include wins against the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and the Seattle Seahawks in the last game of the regular season.

He finished the regular season with 57 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Samuel capped off the 2019 season with a record 53 rushing yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners placed Samuel on the nonfootball injury list to start the 2020 season. They moved him to the reserve/COVID-19 list later on. He only played in seven games that season, with 33 receptions for 391 yards and one TD.

He'd more than make up for this with a good 2021 season. Samuel was awarded his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 8 for having six catches for 171 yards receiving in a win against the Chicago Bears. The second came just two weeks later in a Week 10 win against the Los Angeles Rams, with Samuel getting five catches for 97 yards and five carries for 36 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

With his excellent performances that season, Samuel was selected to the Pro Bowl. He finished his breakout year with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and 58 rushing attempts for 365 rushing yards.

He had six receiving touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns, the record number for wide receivers. Obviously, this would go on to lead to adding to Deebo Samuel's net worth in 2024.

The next two seasons were a step back for Samuel. In the two seasons combined, he totaled just slightly more yards receiving than he had in 2021 as the Niner offense focused more on a ground attack featuring running back Christian McCaffrey. However, he came up with a big game with eight receptions for 89 yards in the NFC Championship Game despite dealing with a shoulder injury to help the Niners earn a berth in Super Bowl 58.

Deebo Samuel's earnings

Samuel's first contract with the 49ers was a four-year deal worth $7 million with an average salary of $1.8 million and a signing bonus of $3.6 million. His most recent contract, meanwhile, is a three-year agreement worth $71.5 million, worth 10 times more than his entry-level deal.

He has a signing bonus of $24 million, and an average salary of $23 million. As such, his net worth should be significantly higher than $10 million by the end of the year.

Nevertheless, did Deebo Samuel's net worth in 2024 surprise you?