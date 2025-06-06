Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their quarterback for the 2025 season. Now, maybe they can make things right money-wise with star defender T.J. Watt. But here is the next big move the Steelers must make after securing an agreement with Rodgers.

Not shockingly, the Steelers need to add something to the offense to make things more comfortable for Rodgers. The receiver room is led by D.K. Metcalf, who is a receiver any quarterback could appreciate having on his side.

However, behind Metcalf are Calvin Austin III, Robert Woods, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek. It’s pretty clear from that list that the Steelers need to add another receiver.

Steelers rumored to be checking out receivers

Included on Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ potential list have been Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith and free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis.

But would Amari Cooper be a better fit? What about Keenan Allen? Of course, both of those players are likely past their prime. However, so is Rodgers.

Perhaps the Steelers already have the guy they need. Second-year wideout Roman Wilson has been performing well in OTAs, according to Yahoo.com.

“Well, we’re not surprised,” Austin told reporters. “I feel like we all knew this is what Roman could do, but he is just showing everyone now. We didn’t have questions about him. He just answered other people’s questions. I can’t say I’m surprised.”

Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, appeared in 10 games. He didn’t catch any passes and drew only one start. But he looks like a different player this year, according to a post on X by Mark Kaboly.

WR Roman Wilson looks like a chiseled freak this year after missing most of all last year. He is always one of the last ones off the field after practice, so the desire is there.

I liked how he looked last year when he was trying to return from injury, and he looks better now. Something didn't compute with him being able to get back last year, but that seems like it is in the distance now.

He needs to go into camp ON that moving train, and I think he will be just fine. Legit WR2? Possible

If the Steelers don’t add another wide receiver, they may look to add a piece to the offensive line. The unit performed relatively well in 2024, but they will be protecting a less mobile quarterback this season.