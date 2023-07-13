Brock Purdy may be poised for a breakout season in the San Francisco 49ers system. The Mr. Irrelevamt of the 2022 NFL Draft proved that he can contribute when it mattered the most. He even led the Niners' offense throughout their playoff campaign despite falling short. Deebo Samuel was more than impressed with what the young stud has accomplished.

The Niners quarterback has yet to unleash his full potential on the gridiron. He was only able to experience a handful of games throughout the regular season and three playoff games in his rookie year. Despite this, Deebo Samuel continues to believe that Brock Purdy can thrive as their man guy, via The Zach Gelb Show on CBS.

“When you look at your QB roster right now, that’s been a big topic of conversation. But when you look at Brock Purdy everyone’s expecting him to be the starter. Do you think he’s the best quarterback on the roster right now?” Zach Gelb asked.

Samuel was not controversial with his answer because he knows of the impending QB1 between Purdy and Trey Lance.

“I don’t do too much talking about that. That’s for Kyle and John Lynch,” he said.

The 27-year-old wide receiver also gave a stern foreshadowing of what to expect from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2023-24 season. He posits that the sample size most players and fans saw is likely going to be the same.

“I mean, what he did last season,” the Niners wideout declared.

Will Brock Purdy be the next QB1 for the 49ers over Trey Lance come the start of the NFL season?