Deebo Samuel refused to share his take on the Brock Purdy versus Trey Lance QB battle within the San Francisco 49ers, though one thing is clear to him: Lance has shown significant improvement over the past couple of years.

Before he hung up on the Zach Gelb show on CBS Sports Radio, Samuel was able to answer a few questions pertaining to the 49ers' QB situation. It has yet to be seen who between Purdy and Lance will win the QB1 job. Purdy is currently the favorite to win the starting gig, thanks to his performance last season that saw the Niners make the NFC Championship. However, it might be to count Lance out.

As Samuel said, he has seen how much Lance has grown since arriving in San Francisco in 2021.

“Very versatile, strong arm, smart young man,” Samuel said of Lance when asked about what stands out about the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, via Inside the 49ers.

Samuel added, “How fast he can pick up things because everything was thrown at him at once. His first year he was behind Jimmy Garoppolo and when he first got a chance to show people what he could do he got an injury. Just coming back into minicamp and watching Trey, it’s been a significant improvement.”

Trey Lance was supposed to be the fulltime starter for the 49ers in 2022, but an ankle injury in Week 2 cut his campaign short. Jimmy Garoppolo took over once again until he also suffered a foot injury in Week 13, paving the way for Brock Purdy to start.

Unlike Purdy, Lance has yet to prove that he can actually lead the 49ers to win games. With that said, he's certainly facing an uphill battle to show what he can do. But based on Deebo Samuel's comments, at least it looks he's not backing down and running away from the competition.