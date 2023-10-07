Announced a full year before the game is even scheduled to enter Early Access, Ghost Ship Games has just announced a Deep Rock Galactic spin-off game called Deep Rock Galactic Rogue Core, a more combat-focused roguelite multiplayer co-op game set in the Deep Rock Galactic Universe.

Deep Rock Galactic Rogue Core Teaser Trailer Drop

Revealed during the recently-concluded Ghost Ship Publishing: On the Horizon live stream, a new teaser trailer sets the scene for the studio’s next co-op, extraplanetary bullet fest. Players will join the elite team of dwarven Reclaimers, tasked with re-establishing control over lost deep mining operations on Hoxxes IV. Using the same engine as the original Deep Rock Galactic title, Rogue Core focuses more on combat as opposed to mining and extraction in this new game coming out in November 2024 into Steam Early Access.

The new game will let players either explore on their own or in a party of up four players. Players will start each run with the most basic of equipment, later on finding and customizing Phase Suits with active abilities and unique weaponry, combinations of which could either lead to strong OP builds or spectacular flops.

In the game, extra terrestrial mining company Deep Rock Galactic discovered a new wonder-mineral Expenite on the planet Hoxxes IV, immediately colonizing the planet with their mining operations, until everything suddenly went dark, with the entire mining operation put to a halt. Now, the player, an elite Reclaimer, with their trusty Processor Drone, has been sent to the planet to reclaim the mine from whatever it was that caused the blackout.

By completing mission tasks and reclaiming dig sites, players will earn the means to research and permanently unlock new Reclaimer Weapons, Phase Suits, and Suit Mods, leading to better equipment and stronger builds. Expanding gear options and experimenting with various setups will enable players to tackle the deepest and most dangerous dig sites in the Greyout Zone.

Following the development model of Deep Rock Galactic, Rogue Core was revealed to the community early and a full year before it entered Early Access in hopes of garnering interest from fans and helping them in the game’s early development phase through closed beta sessions.

“We’re so excited to finally share our vision for the next game in the Deep Rock Galactic universe. We have intentionally not positioned this title as a sequel, as we still aim to support Deep Rock Galactic as a live game, however we were keen to give fans a fresh take on the gameplay formula that only a spin-off title could provide,” says Ghost Ship Games Game Director and Co-founder Mikkel Martin Pederson. “More than this, we can’t wait to start getting feedback from the fans to build the game they want to play, as our process of open development helped Deep Rock Galactic be the game it has become.”

While fans can now wishlist the game on Steam, players can also wait for announcements on the Steam Forums on how to join the Beta or be involved in the Deep Rock Galactic Discord, getting updates on the game’s direction right from the very earliest stage of development.

Meanwhile, players can delve into Oktoberfest at Deep Rock Galactic and find tankards to help the company celebrate this festive season with their loyal dwarven miner employees.

For the latest gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.