Oktoberfest season in Deep Rock Galactic is back and will be running for three weeks. Take part in the celebrations, miners, because the festivities are company-mandated!

From September 14 to October 3, dwarves can head to the Space Rig and enjoy some Bavarian beer and bratwurst bash with their fellow colleagues. These should be enough to nourish them for this event's two themed assignments:

Complete the Hunt for Lederhosen assignment and find a delicious pair of leather trousers and past Oktoberfest hats available to dress in. Dwarves can also unlock a brand new spanking Sausagebucket hat for this year's Oktoberfest celebration.

Players will also be able to work and compensate for the bad service of others and help make sure the festivities push through in spite of any kind of mishaps.

The Best Wurst Beer returns in the Abyss Bar, but the designated steins have been misplaced and strewn throughout the mines by Longbeard Freight, needing some recovering, with a double Performance Point bonus when successfully returned. While enjoying the Best Wurst Beer in the Abyss Bar, biergarten noises will be played to remove the negative connotations of drinking by yourself. There are also inflatable sausages and bay hales as decoration at the Launch Bay, making the entire place extra festive.

Make sure to take part in these festivities. They are company-mandated after all. Don't waste the resources the company has put into this little celebration, dwarves, and get your fill of the Best Wurst Beer. The liquor will not be drinking itself, after all.

Deep Rock Galactic is available on PC through Steam, Xbox One, PS4, and the PS5.