Coach Prime said it best… ‘”WE COMING!” After head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes turned the college football world upside down on its head with their shocking 45-42 victory over #17-ranked TCU, the sky is the limit for CU and it's possible achievements for 2023. Join us for our college football odds series where our betting specials for the Colorado Buffaloes after their Week 1 Win will be revealed for the world to see.

Since Coach Prime was hired as the CU's head football coach back in December of last year, the hype train has been moving at a million miles per hour. Since taking the job, Prime has laid out his vision for the football program in simple terms: by playing fast, smart, physical, and disciplined at all times. While no one believed that the Buffs could shock the world against the National Champion runner-ups from a year ago in the Horned Frogs, Coach Prime and his newly assembled squad did. With all eyes on the Buffaloes in anticipation to see what they do next, one of the biggest stories in all of sports is no longer coming, but is instead officially here.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado Betting Specials

Over 5.5 Wins: +128

Travis Winner to Win the Heisman +6000

Shedeur Sanders to Win the Heisman: +8000

Colorado to Win the Pac-12 Conference: +5500

Why Colorado Will Win More than 5.5 Wins

In good faith, not one person outside of the Colorado football program could exactly say what the Buffaloes would look like entering 2023, as only ten scholarship players from CU's 1-11 record a year ago returned to play under Coach Prime. Believe it or not, but a whopping 86 new players graced the 100+ degree weather in Fort Worth during CU's season debut. Yes, you read that correctly. In an unprecedented manner coming in the form that has never before been seen, the Buffaloes are changing how college football is operated through the transfer portal right before our very eyes.

Shockingly, Colorado entered the 2023 season with a win total over/under of 3.5 games among many sportsbooks, but after their historic triumph over TCU as massive 20.5-point underdogs, Vegas decided to raise the mark by two full games. In all fairness, Colorado's schedule is not easy by any means with back-to-back matchups with Oregon and USC at the end of the month, but they could easily start 3-0 with wins against Nebraska this weekend and Colorado State in a pair of winnable contests against their rivals. Even more so, but the back end of the 2023 schedule is more than favorable for the Buffs to tack on some wins when they officially start hitting on all cylinders.

Why Travis Hunter Will Win the Heisman

Not only did Coach Prime back up all of the talk in bringing his Louis to Boulder, but none were as glamorous on Saturday than two-way star Travis Hunter. We all heard the hype about the number-one overall recruit from the Class of 2022 since he committed to Jackson State last fall before following Coach Prime to the Rocky Mountains, but he officially put himself in the Heisman race after playing an incredible 129 total snaps on both sides of the ball. By the time the dust settled in shocking fashion at TCU, Hunter finished with an absurd 11 catches for 118 yards on offense while plucking an interception and recording three tackles.

Truly, the college football universe hasn't seen a player of this caliber in many, many decades and if Hunter can continue to stay healthy while playing wideout and corner at that high of a level, then it is hard to imagine he doesn't have a shot to win the award if CU can keep winning.

Why Shedeur Sanders Will Win the Heisman

Another familiar name that catapulted his name into the way-too-early Heisman talks, the son of Coach Prime himself in Shedeur Sanders put on an absolute show in his introduction to the power-five college football world. To the dismay of others, it was the younger Sanders who showcased his cool, calm, and collected playing style that helped him thrive on Big Noon Kickoff.

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, Sanders and his accurate right arm carved up TCU's defense all day long as he completed a baffling 38-47 passes (81%) and threw for a school-record 510 passing yards in his FIRST-ever game as a Colorado Buffalo. Did I mention he also fired four touchdown strikes to his more-than-talented receivers? The one stat that is absolutely mind-blowing was his spectacular effectiveness with passes from 1-10 yards where he went 21-21 for 191 yards and two TD's. Indeed, Shedeur is willing to take what the defense gives him and then go for the kill with his lethal deep ball after he lulls secondaries to sleep. While it's been only one game, Sanders has already lived up to the offseason hype.

Why Colorado Will Win the Pac-12 Conference

Keep in mind, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has not once captured a Pac-12 Conference title in its 13 years as a member, so it would only be fitting for CU to shock the country and end up on top in what is most likely the final year of the Pac-12 as we know it. Ironically enough, the final season of this conference could be going out with a bang as there are currently six schools ranked within the AP Top 25 and possess some of the best quarterbacks that the nation has to offer.

With that being said, the odds of this prop hitting is minuscule to say the least, especially in Coach Prime's first full season, but if there is anyone throughout the history of football that you should not doubt, then Mr. Sanders most likely tops that list. Remember, this is a CU team that brought in the country's top transfer class and is playing with a chip on their shoulders. Bottom line, this conference is stacked with the likes of Utah, USC, Oregon, Washington, and Oregon State to name a few, but crazier things have happened. These aren't your father's Buffaloes, and Deion Sanders has been a winner at every stop of his illustrious career.

Already having matched last year's win total, Coach Prime and company have made a statement that they are here to stay for the foreseeable future. Simply put, this school that went 1-11 in 2022 is changing the landscape of college football possibly forever in the blink of an eye. Take it all in college football fans, these Buffaloes are going to be fun to watch all year long!