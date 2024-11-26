Deion Sanders has been making waves as the head coach of the Colorado Buffalos, but Morehouse head football coach Terance Mathis says Sanders “still supports HBCU football.” Mathis recently discussed on the BTM Podcast how Deion Sanders helps him as a coach.

“He passed the torch, we talk every so often and he [Sanders] guides me… ‘hey you're gonna face this, this is how you overcome this,'” said Mathis. “He's so profound when he speaks… and I go ‘I never thought about that before.'”

Given Morehouse football's prestige, a seasoned coach like Deion Sanders is an invaluable connection. Following the departure of Gerard Wilcher, Morehouse College hired Terance Mathis to lead the program.

During the podcast, Mathis highlighted that Morehouse College is “everyone's playoff game” and that teams are playing against “the brand.” He also mentioned that his NFL background makes teams eager to prove that he can't coach.

Mathis, a former standout wide receiver who played 13 seasons in the NFL, including stints with the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, brings valuable professional experience to Morehouse. However, his NFL pedigree also fuels high expectations for his coaching ability.

Similarly, Sanders' stardom on the field created an uphill battle to prove himself as a college coach. Sanders' outspoken personality and bold promises also created even more expectations. Sanders' every move was under a microscope—similar to the pressure Mathis feels at Morehouse.

At programs with storied histories like Jackson State and Morehouse, even small missteps can lead to significant scrutiny. However, Sanders thrived under these expectations, using them to his advantage.

At Jackson State, he made a significant impact both on and off the field. In his three years as head coach, he turned the program around, leading the Tigers to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships in 2021 and 2022. Sanders finished his Jackson State tenure with a 27-6 record and made two Cricket Celebration Bowl appearances.

However, his success wasn’t just about wins. He reshaped the culture of HBCU football and increased visibility for HBCUs. His time at Jackson State showcased his ability to embrace expectations and turn them into a powerful motivator.

Now, Mathis faces the challenge of rebuilding Morehouse, but he has a key advantage: the mentorship of Deion Sanders.

Sanders' success at Jackson State offers a valuable blueprint for Mathis as he looks to turn around a Maroon Tigers team that went 1-9 this season in his first year as head coach. The road ahead won’t be easy. The Maroon Tigers have not had a winning season since 2018, but with Sanders’ mentorship, Mathis is poised to rebuild the program and lay the foundation for a brighter future at Morehouse.