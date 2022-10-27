Delonte West hit with 4 criminal charges after latest arrest

The demise of former NBA player Delonte West continues. After numerous run-ins with the law already, West has been arrested once again and hit with four charges after trying to break into a vehicle in Virginia, per TMZ Sports.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, West fled from the scene but was ultimately tracked down by the cops and taken into custody, getting charged with vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and being drunk in public on October 15th. He was released the next day.

It’s another sad turn of events for Delonte West. He even had a tryout with Ice Cube’s Big3 league earlier in the year and also landed a job this past summer with a flooring company. But, mental health is clearly still taking its toll on the ex-guard, who played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks during his career before a brief stint overseas.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who has long been a supporter of West, even said earlier this month that West is still struggling to get on his feet and stay clean after spending time in rehab:

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban said. “I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

Addiction is for real and Delonte West can’t seem to get over it. All we can do is pray for him to get healthy and find his way again.