Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! is finally out now on more consoles than ever. Here is everything you need to know about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board!, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! Release Date: April 26 / July 17, 2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

First announced in September 2023, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! has a release date of April 26, 2024, for the Nintendo Switch, and a July 17, 2024, release date for PC through Steam, as well as on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by CyberConnect2 and was jointly published by Aniplex and SEGA.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! Gameplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! is a digital board game meant to be played with friends and family, although the game is also playable solo. There is offline play, local wireless play, and online play.

Sweep the Board! mode is the main game mode for the game. In this 4-player game mode, players compete in collecting Rank Points. This is done by heading to a specially marked “Destination Space” that contains powerful demons for players to defeat. There are challenges and mini-games that players will play along the way. The player that collects the most Rank Points wins the game.

Sweep the Board! has a unique day-night mechanic. During the day, players will take turns rolling the dice and going around the board. After each player has taken their turn, they will compete in “Skill Training” mini-games. Performing in Skill Training rewards players with Slayer Coins that they can use for different activities and purposes on the game board.

Once a player reaches the Destination Space, nighttime begins. During the night, the player in the Destination Space will earn Rank Points and discover a Greater Demon, which may result in a battle which everyone participates in. Sometimes, the Greater Demon will avoid battle and move to a different Destination Space.

During the battle, while working together, each player must follow on-screen instructions to beat the Greater Demon. This continues until the Greater Demon is defeated. Players are awarded Rank Points based on their performance in the battle.

Going around the board will trigger random events that can aid or harm players. Positive events are more likely to happen during the day, while nighttime will see an increase in negative events.

The game also features multiple boards each with its own background, story, and gimmicks. One of the five boards available features the Mugen Train, which players can ride to go around the board.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! Story

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! – Official Game Overview Trailer

Different story arcs in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s anime are represented in Sweep the Board!’s five different boards. Each board also features multiple landmarks that are seen in the anime series. Some scenes from the anime and some cutscenes from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles are reused.

Board One – Features Asakusa, Mount Fujikasane, and the Northwest Town. Enemy demons that can be found in the Destination Space are Hand Demon, Susumaru, and Yahaba. Board Two – Features Tsuzumi Mansion and Mount Natagumo. Enemy demons fought on this board are Kyogai and Rui. Board Three – Features the Butterfly Mansion and the Mugen Train. Players can fight Enmu and Akaza here. Board Four – Features the Entertainment District with Daki and Gyutaro serving as bosses. Board Five – Features the Swordsmith Village. Yoriichi Type 0, Gyokko, and Zohakuten serve as bosses, with Hantengu stalking the players throughout the board.

There are also fourteen different characters from the anime that are playable in the game. These characters are:

Tanjiro Kamado Zenitsu Agatsuma Inosuke Hashibira Giyu Tomioka Shinobu Kocho Kyojuro Rengoku Tengen Uzui Muichiro Tokito Mitsuri Kanroji Obanai Iguro Sanemi Shinazugawa Gyomei Himejima Genya Shinazugawa Kanao Tsuyuri

Nezuko Kamado also appears in the game as a support character.

Meanwhile, Greater Demons and other villains in the anime series are found as bosses in the game, usually as enemies found in the Destination Space. These are:

Hand Demon Susamaru Yahaba Kyogai Rui Enmu Akaza Daki Gyutaro Yoriichi Type Zero Gyokko Zohakuten

Unfortunately, Muzan Kibutsuji isn’t one of the demons you can fight in the game. But apart from the characters mentioned above, there are a lot of cameos from side characters and some easter eggs for fans to find and enjoy.