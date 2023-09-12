Japanese animation studio Aniplex recently announced a new Demon Slayer game coming in 2024. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Aim to Be the Strongest Soldier! is a Mario Party-style board game based on the popular manga and anime series. According to the official press release the game is set to release in 2024 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It is currently unknown if the game will be released outside of Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! can be played with up to four players online or offline. From the announcement trailer, we can say that the game would be a great party popper for anime fans. Similar to the popular Mario Party franchise, the game will play like a board game with players using dice rolls to advance through the map, or board in this case. The game is unique in that it will feature a day and night cycle with players participating in various events and mini-games during the day then having to fight and defeat demons during the night.

Currently, the Demon Slayer party game has nine confirmed playable characters including Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Tsukihira, Nezuko Kamado, and multiple Hashira but only Giyu Tomioka is confirmed for now. The game will also feature a multitude of other characters who will appear during certain events or mini-games. You will also be able to interact with these characters throughout the board in a similar vein to the Mario Party games. The Demon Slayer game will also include boards based on popular locations from the manga, the two that have been confirmed so far are Asakusa and Mount Fujikasane.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! will serve as the second entry in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' home game project following the release of Kimetsu no Yaiba Hinokami Keppu Tan or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. In our review of Hinokami Chronicles, we found it to be a fun 3D fighting game that stays truthful to the anime, giving it a score of 6.5/10. It is important to note that The Hinokami Chronicles was eventually released internationally by Sega so it is hopeful that Aim to Be the Strongest Soldier! will receive similar treatment. After the previous game sold over 3 million copies worldwide, we can only hope that the rest of the world will be able to get their hands on this Switch-exclusive party game as well.

