Dennis Rodman, the enigmatic forward known for his stints with the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons and with the Chicago Bulls dynasty, is no longer the only star of the family. Enter Trinity Rodman who, at 20 years old, is deemed the future of American soccer.

Trinity was drafted second overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League draft. She was the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history, as she was only 18 years old at the time of the selection. And now, she has broken yet another record.

Armed with a contract extension from the Spirit, Trinity is now the highest-paid player in league history. Her new extension is for four years and $1.1 million, and she has an option to extend the deal by a year. Trinity will be earning $281,000 per year, a tad more than the $250,000 annual salary for Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, two pillars of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team.

This new deal is significantly better than her previous agreement, which paid her a meager $42,000 for three years.

Trinity is more than deserving of this deal: she won the Rookie of the Year, the Young Player of the Year award from US Soccer, and is the heiress to the attacking throne helmed by the 33-year old Morgan.

This record-setting deal is an important step in breaking the glass ceiling in terms of the wage disparity between men and women in sports. While the gender wage gap debate will continue to rage on, it is invaluable for young talent like Trinity to push the boundaries and set the table for the future generations to come.

Morgan and Rapinoe, champions of the fight for equal pay, will surely be proud of Trinity’s accomplishment. One could only hope that Trinity’s achievement will set a precedent for women athletes who deserve to be paid as handsomely as their male counterparts.