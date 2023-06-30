Dennis Schroder is getting ready for the start of NBA free agency on Friday after his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no guarantee that the Lakers sign him to a contract and initiate his return, although Schroder has made it clear that he would be interested, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“Whenever the Lakers hopefully come to me and say, ‘Listen, this is what we can do and this is what the situation is and we want to keep you,' then we're going to see if they really appreciate what I did,” Schroder said. “I know, end of the day, it's a business is what I'm saying, and it's a lot of factors around it as well.”

Schroder is aware that there is a lot that he can't control, and despite his interest in a return, he understands it is a business first-hand.

“I got a ballclub in Germany. It's not the NBA, but it's the first division in Germany and I know you got to make hard decisions. … It's no hard feelings. I would love to come back because I know the guys now. My second year with AD and Bron went really well. Even when D-Lo came, AR, a lot of ball handlers, I still found my way.”

Despite knowing that a return might not happen, Schroder is confident in the performance he put forward during the season that might earn him a new contract. Tune into the start of NBA free agency on Friday to see if the Lakers opt to resign Dennis Schroder.