The Denver Broncos 2022 season has played out in such a way that no one really imagined. With the offseason acquisition of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson and the addition of an offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos fans expected there to be some sort of improvement. In a cruel twist of fate, the 2022 offense is not only disappointing but is also the worst-performing in the entire league. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming into town with a successful offense, does this game have the potential to be an ugly one? So far, most signs point towards yes. Let’s talk about some Broncos Week 14 predictions.

2. Latavius Murray will be the Broncos’ leading rusher

Let’s try and start things off with a bit of a positive here. The mid-season acquisition of running back Latavius Murray has so far looked pretty good. In fact, Murray’s success helped solidify the Broncos’ decision to part ways with Melvin Gordon.

Now we are using the term “success” a little loosely here, as there is not much success happening in any facet of the current team. The Broncos’ offensive line is insanely banged up and is mostly made up of 2nd and 3rd stringers. On top of Wilson having little to no protection, Denver’s run game hasn’t exactly posted crazy numbers either. But unlike Gordon, Murray has been able to hold onto the ball and hasn’t cost the team any games (so far.)

The Broncos’ current run game is a “run by committee” approach. There is no bell cow back, but the reps are split up between multiple backs. On Sunday, Denver will likely use a mixture of Murray, Mike Boone, and Marlon Mack. When the clock hits zeros, Murray will likely find himself as the Broncos leading rusher on the day.

1. Russell Wilson and Denver will reach an embarrassing low

The Broncos currently average a measly 13.8 points per game, a league-worst. The Chiefs however lead the league in average points per game with 29.2. Based on that stat alone, this game has a good chance of being pretty lopsided.

Wilson is having one of his worst seasons in his career, which is unfortunate news for Denver fans considering he was signed to a multi-year mega-deal before playing a single down in orange and blue. Week in and week out this season, Broncos fans have been desperate to see a glimmer of offensive cohesion to lessen their worry for the future. But instead, the 2022 Broncos find new ways each week to showcase their offensive ineptitude.

The Broncos are heading into a tough divisional matchup against a team that has had their number for many seasons. The Chiefs currently hold an 11-game win streak over the Broncos. Barring any unforeseen miracle, it’s hard to see that streak being snapped this Sunday. This matchup was actually supposed to be in primetime on Sunday Night Football, but almost in an act of mercy, the game was flexed to an afternoon slot.

For 14 straight weeks, Nathaniel Hackett has made very few changes in an effort to improve. So for Week 14, don’t expect any mind-blowing turnaround by the boys in orange and blue. And as heartbreaking as it is to admit, it seems like the Broncos will be thoroughly embarrassed this weekend by a far more polished team in the Chiefs. Don’t be surprised if they struggle to find the endzone even once.