3 Broncos takeaways from Week 3 win vs. 49ers

This past Sunday, the Denver Broncos managed to squeak out an 11-10 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers. As you can probably tell by the final score, both teams were not really having much success on offense.

For a primetime game, it was a bit of a difficult watch. Despite how much of a snoozer the game was, the Broncos’ win helped them to a 2-1 record on the season and a tie for first in the AFC West. Even with a winning record, there is a decent amount the Broncos still need to improve on. With that, let’s discuss some takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 3 win.

Broncos Week 3 Takeaways

For the third straight week, the Broncos continue to struggle in the red zone.

Before the season started, the Broncos signed superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to a huge contract extension worth $245 million dollars. Without taking a regular-season snap in the orange and blue, the Broncos placed their full trust in Wilson’s ability to succeed and perform well.

It is extremely early in Wilson’s tenure with Denver, but so far, the Broncos offense has really struggled. Wilson himself hasn’t necessarily been bad, but he hasn’t exactly performed like a $245 million dollar quarterback either.

The offensive struggles of the Broncos cannot be solely placed on Wilson. They have also struggled with offensive playcalling, penalties, and more. All the woes combined really ends up killing drives.

Through three weeks, the Broncos have scored three total touchdowns. To put things into more painful perspective, Josh Allen threw for four touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills’ week 2 steamrolling of the Tennessee Titans.

This little success on offense will not bode well for long in the high-flying AFC West. The Broncos’ most difficult slate of opponents comes later in the season. If they don’t find a way to start reaching the endzone more on offense, the rest of the season may not be pretty for Broncos fans to watch.

The hiring of Jerry Rosburg immediately helped game-management

Prior to week three, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett hired veteran coach Jerry Rosburg to help with gameday management. Rosburg worked under John Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018. During his time with the Ravens, Rosburg served as a special teams coordinator and associate head coach. He also helped Harbaugh with gameday management.

One of the biggest early criticisms of Hackett has been his ability to manage a game. The Broncos have struggled with play calling as well as managing simple things like the play clock. Hackett was aware of these criticisms and took full responsibility. Hackett took an extra step and hired Rosburg, and his presence made an immediate impact in their Week 3 matchup. Hackett made two very smart challenges during the game. Despite losing both of them, they were each justified.

I asked Nathaniel Hackett about the @broncos low penalty count(5) tonight as well as the role Jerry Rosburg played in the game.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/enbC2khhBv — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 26, 2022

The Broncos also significantly cut down on their penalties. They had no delay of game penalties, which had been a major struggle up until week 3.

Hackett’s coaching performance certainly wasn’t free of blemishes. But he and his coaching staff showed significant improvement.

Denver saw glimpses of clutch Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Broncos were down 7-5. Weird score aside, the Broncos needed to mount a comeback despite having very little offensive production. With just over ten minutes left in the game, the Broncos’ offense orchestrated a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. That drive showcased a glimpse of Wilson’s clutch gene, a gene which the Broncos hope will remain effective during his tenure in Denver.

In his career in the regular season, Wilson has been a part of 26 fourth-quarter comebacks and 34 game-winning drives. So he certainly has the clutch gene when he needs it.

Even though it would clearly be better for the Broncos to have and maintain a lead for a good portion of the game, seeing that they can mount a comeback is good to see as well. Hopefully, the Broncos’ offense will soon hit its stride and Wilson will start putting up multi-TD performances.