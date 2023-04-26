The 2023 NBA Playoffs are off and running with some teams already thinking about the next round. That is the case for both the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. With both organizations set to face each other in the Western Conference Semifinals, it means it is time for some Nuggets NBA Playoffs bold predictions.

Denver finished with a 53-29 record in the regular season, securing the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history. This represented a five-win improvement compared to last year.

On the other side of the matchup, Phoenix is having one of the most intriguing seasons in the league. In February, the team traded for 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant. The Suns would finish with a 45-37 record and the No. 4 seed in the West. While they still secured home-court advantage in the first round, they failed to reach the 64-win mark from the previous year.

In the first round, the Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. The Suns also won their series against the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1. However, it is worth noting that Paul George missed all games while Kawhi Leonard appeared only twice.

Still, with an experienced team on the other side, the Nuggets should have a big challenge ahead of them. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets in their conference semifinal round versus the Phoenix Suns.

3. Denver holds one of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to less than 30 points per game on at best 50% from the field

If Phoenix wants to finally win an NBA title, it will need everything it can get from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Both players are coming off big seasons despite missing some time with injuries.

Splitting time with the Nets and Suns, Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He made history by becoming the first player in the NBA to shoot 55-40-90 in a season.

Booker recorded a career-high 27.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.5 boards plus 1 steal a contest in the regular season. His shooting splits were 49.4% from the field, 35.1% from long distance, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

In the first round versus the Clippers, Booker and Durant led the Suns in scoring with 37.2 and 28.4 points per game, respectively. Both shot above 50% from the field, with Booker going over 60%, and 45% from beyond the arc.

With the duo coming off a big series, it might be too difficult for Denver to stop both Durant and Booker. However, the bold prediction is that the Nuggets will be able to contain one of them to less than 30 points per game and at best 50% from the field. While it would still hurt the team, Denver would be in a better position than if both Durant and Booker were going off every night.

2. Nikola Jokic averages a triple-double throughout the series

As for the Nuggets, there is no secret that their success this season heavily relies on Nikola Jokic’s performances. The Joker is continuing his outstanding play from the regular season, which made him a finalist for the MVP trophy once again. As the reigning back-to-back winner, Jokic could be the first player to take home the award three consecutive times since Larry Bird from 1984-86.

In the regular season, Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. Notably, he shot 63.2% from the field, 38.3% from the 3-point line, and 82.2% on his free-throw attempts. He also led the league with 29 triple-doubles.

So far in the playoffs, the center is putting up 26.2 points, 12.4 boards and 9.0 assists on 49-50-71 shooting splits. He had his first triple-double of the series in Game 3, registering 20 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds. He had his second triple-double in the series-clinching Game 5 with 28 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The bold prediction is that Jokic will continue his hot streak and average a triple-double against the Suns in the playoffs. If that is the case, Denver will be in a good position to advance to the conference finals.

1. Series goes to seven games

Based on what both teams showed in the first round, this has the chance of being one of the best series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets have an MVP-caliber player in Jokic while the Suns have both Durant and Booker to put up many points every game.

According to FanDuel, Phoenix is the favorite to win this series. However, the odds are just -126. This means that this could go either way, with both teams having the chance of stealing games on the road.

The bold prediction is that the series between Denver and Phoenix will go to seven games. Should that happen, fans will have the opportunity of witnessing one of the best playoff series in recent memory.