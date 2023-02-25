Week 2 of the XFL is underway and the Orlando Guardians will get their first home game against the San Antonio Brahmas. It’s time to continue our XFL odds series with a Brahmas-Guardians prediction and pick.

With just one game under their belts, it’s hard to judge these teams with nine games to go. Both the Brahmas and Guardians suffered losses in Week 1 but something has to give on Sunday afternoon. The Houston Roughnecks had the biggest win of Week 1 and it came against the Guardians 33-12.

The Brahmas lost at home to the St. Louis BattleHawks in a heartbreaker. A.J. McCarron led a two-score comeback with less than two minutes on the clock to win the game and stun SA. The XFL has rules where you can decide to attempt to convert a 4th and 15 on your own 25-yard line instead of an onside kick. Who doesn’t love a comeback? You will see a lot of them in the XFL.

Here are the Brahmas-Guardians XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Brahmas-Guardians Odds

San Antonio Brahmas: -3.5 (-120)

Orlando Guardians: +3.5 (-102)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brahmas vs. Guardians

TV: ESPN, FX

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

This will be the first road test for the Brahmas. They played well at home but the last two minutes of that game they hope to forget. Jack Cone is the QB for the Brahmas and he threw for 207 yards with a touchdown and interception. Former NFL running back Kalen Ballage, who saw some time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets, leads the XFL with 84 rush yards off of 24 carries. Jacques Patrick has 10 carries for 38 yards. It’s clear SA like to run the ball so far. If the defense can hold up and not allow a major comeback, I expect them to win this game.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Orlando played two QBs in the first game while getting exposed by Wade Phillips and Houston. Quinten Dormady threw for 142 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Paxton Lynch threw for 136 yards off of 15-21 attempts. He also threw for a TD and had one interception. From the looks of it, it seems Lynch might get the start but the decision hasn’t been made.

Jah-Maine Martin has nine carries for 41 yards on the season as the Guardians like to air it out a bit more. Andrew Jamiel has three receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. Cody Latimer has five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown as well. Deddrick Thomas has two catches for 42 yards so they have some talent at the wide-out position.

Final Brahmas-Guardians Prediction & Pick

So far, these two offenses have different styles. One likes to run the ball while the other likes to air it out. Considering the Brahmas offense got them in a position to win the game last week, I expect that to be the same here. Take the Brahmas to cover this spread and win by at least four on the road.

Final Brahmas-Guardians Prediction & Pick: