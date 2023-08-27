Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is not particularly excited by the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou crossover boxing match.

On Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fury will fight the former UFC heavyweight champion in a 10-round boxing match in what is the latter's professional debut.

While many will still tune in for the spectacle, the result is more or less known to most combat sports fans — Fury will more than likely come out on top against Ngannou.

It's a big reason why the fight has received plenty of criticism as most would have preferred for “The Gypsy King” to be fighting Oleksandr Usyk instead. And for Wilder — who notably lost to Fury twice in their trilogy of fights — he doesn't even expect the contest to be an exciting one either.

“I think it’s gonna be boring,” Wilder told ESNews (via Boxing Scene). “In my gut, I just feel like it’s gonna be boring. Lot of acting, lot of stuff going on. I don’t think it’s gonna be an exciting fight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Some of these fights, because I haven’t really been in it, the heavyweight division, man, it just went down tremendously, bro. The excitement about it is not the same no more. The burn for it is just not the same. Like I said, hopefully it’s a great fight, you know, get it on, get it over with, man, you know, that’s just how I am. Get it on, get it over with.”

Wilder last fought in October when he knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round. Overall, however, he has competed just three times since the start of 2020.

That said, it looks like the plan is for him and Anthony Joshua to collide in Saudi Arabia next. Whenever the fight does eventually happen, Wilder believes his return will bring the excitement and thrill back to a heavyweight division that is certainly lacking in it.

“I’m bringing boxing back, don’t worry,” Wilder added. “I know the excitement and thrill has been f—— dead. There’s no thrill in the heavyweight division right now. Don’t worry. I’m right here, baby. And soon the king will return.

“I will be sitting back on my throne with my crown over my head. Don’t worry. I know y’all been bored. But it won’t be long.”