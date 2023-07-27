Errol Spence Jr. battles Terence Crawford in a highly-anticipated welterweight title unification clash this Saturday in Las Vegas. Unless you have a favorite fighter from the pair that you're rooting for, it's an extremely close fight that is very hard to pick a winner in. After all, they're two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world who have yet to taste defeat inside the ring.

But who are the top boxers in the sport picking to emerge victorious? Here's a look at some of the most prominent names in the sweet science and who they're predicting to win between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

Which fighters are predicting Errol Spence Jr. to win?

Unfortunately for Spence, it looks like many in the boxing world are going with Crawford, who as things stand, is the slightest of favorites. However, the 33-year-old does have a few boxers riding with him such as Deontay Wilder and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

“I have to go Errol Spence. Errol's my guy and is not only a great fighter and a guy in my stable, but he's always supported me through thick and thin. … It's going to be an amazing fight. I'll definitely be there to witness and see who wins.”

Three-division champion Gervonta Davis

“Errol. I know for sure. Imagine we in a gun fight, right? And I got a metal shield, and the opposite person got a glass shield. Who gonna come out on top?”

“[It doesn’t matter] how much he run around, once them hands get on him it’s gonna slow him down … Ain’t no ‘if’ – he gonna touch him.”

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia

“I feel like Errol is going to just do what he does. Put that pressure on him, it'll start getting to him in the later rounds. It's going to be a good fight but I think Spence is obviously going to win by decision. … Terence a bad man too but I got Errol.

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez

“I gotta go with Spence. I may lose my money though!”

Which fighters are predicting Terence Crawford to win?

Crawford, meanwhile, carries much of the support going into the Spence fight with many such as Oleksandr Usyk and Canelo Alvarez to name a few seeing him as the superior boxer.

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk

“It’s a great fight. I like Terence. He’s a great boxer. I think Terence wins. That’s my opinion.”

Unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez

“Really good fight. I think, no disrespect, I think Crawford. Skills, power, really smart fighter.”

Former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao

“The style advantage – Crawford has that advantage against Spence. It depends how they prepare for the fight. I don’t think [it ends in a knockout] – it’s gonna be a twelve round decision.”

Former six-division champion Oscar De La Hoya

“I do favor Crawford, that’s my personal opinion. Just by styles. Errol Spence was under Golden Boy for many years and we promoted most of his early fights. His one-dimensional style obviously has been working for him till this day, but I think that Crawford can maybe dissect him, slowly but surely.

“Crawford’s arsenal is much more extensive. More versatile. He’s got great footwork. he’s got the punches in bunches. He throws combinations. I might be wrong, but that might be a little too much for Spence.”

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook

“It’s a fight where I’ve been in with both of them and it’s a funny one because I could get this wrong, the reason being that styles make fights. A positive for Spence is that he is a natural southpaw and I think that may cause Crawford some problems. But, I’m going for Crawford to win that fight, he’s a switch-hitter, he’s like a surgeon in there, very precise, great finisher and he is a great fighter.

“They’re both great fighters, but I’d have to lean towards Crawford, he’s been more active than Spence, who has been in a big car crash, he’s not really been active like Crawford. There is only small percentages in it, but I do lean towards Crawford in that fight.”

Former five-division champion Sugar Ray Leonard

“Crawford to win, but I like Spence too. May the best man win!”

Former WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter

” If I had to bet my life on it, if I had to put money on it, a lot of money on it… I’d put my money on Terence Crawford.”

Former three-division champion James Toney

“I think he’s [Crawford] is too much for Spence, but we’ll find out, we’ll never know until they’re in that ring. I’m not being biased, Crawford is the better fighter, he’s fought the better competition, people say that Spence has but I don’t see it.

“I see a late-round stoppage – knockout! Spence has never dealt with anyone who’s just as fast as he is and who hits harder than he does. I love Shawn Porter, but Crawford beat the breaks off him.”