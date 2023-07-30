Errol Spence Jr. offered up no excuses after losing to Terence Crawford.

Spence suffered his first career defeat after a ninth-round TKO loss to Crawford in their highly-anticipated welterweight title unification clash last night.

Rather than the close and competitive matchup just about everyone in the combat sports world was expecting, it was all domination from Crawford who not only dropped his foe in the second round, but twice in the seventh stanza as well.

Knockdowns aside, it's fair to say that other than perhaps the first round, Spence didn't win any of the others at all either as after absorbing a plethora of strikes from Crawford in the ninth round, the referee ultimately put an end to the contest.

It was a devastating result for Spence who not only lost for the first time, but surrendered his welterweight titles to Crawford who now reigns as the undisputed and unified welterweight champion in addition to now being regarded as the greatest 147-pounder of today's generation.

But all that said, Spence didn't make any excuses about the weight cut or having an injuries — he simply admitted “Bud” was the better man.

“He was the better man tonight,” Spence said post-fight (via ESPN). “He was using his jab, and my timing was a little bit off. He was catching me in between shots. … I make no excuses.”

If it really was an off night, Errol Spence Jr. will have the chance for redemption as their fight has a rematch clause — and he's already detailed his plans of activating it.