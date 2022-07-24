Derek Carr shares strong words on Raiders’ WR corps ahead of 2022 season

Over the opening months of the offseason, numerous teams went all out to revamp their wide receiver corps, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Out of the five wideouts who recorded at least 200 snaps played for the Raiders last season, only Hunter Renfrow (758) will feature in Las Vegas’ offense this year. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler relied on both the free agency period and the trade market to retool the unit, from signing Demarcus Robinson to completing a move for Davante Adams. He also brought in Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole on low-risk, high-reward free agent moves.

From Derek Carr’s standpoint, he has already been much impressed with the new wide receiver additions on the roster. When asked during a press conference on Friday about what has stood out to him from these such players, Carr noted that they have all “flashed” their talent.

“Yeah, I think they’ve all flashed like the talent that they possess and the reason that they’re in the NFL,” Carr said. “I’ll say one thing, is that they all put their head down and work. They don’t say much. I’ve been around some more expressive groups. I’ve been around some quieter groups. And these guys, they’re all ball.

“It’s all football and they’re very professional about their business. The whole room is and a lot of guys that may not even get talked about that have flashed and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ Obviously, we got good GM and head coach that have found talent and they’ve brought them in to compete against each other. All those guys, they’re all flashing talent and they’re all showing those things. So, it’ll be a fun thing to watch as camp goes on for sure.”

Carr already had a chance to work with wideouts such as Robinson during the team’s OTAs and mandatory minicamp programs. He will surely continue to do just that in the coming weeks, as training camp has now kicked off for the Raiders. They are also currently set to play in the first preseason contest of the year in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.