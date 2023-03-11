Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New Orleans Saints aren’t the only professional sports franchise in the city that’s happy to have Derek Carr in town. The New Orleans Pelicans have welcomed the new Saints’ quarterback with open arms.

Derek Carr posted a video to his Instagram story in which his children showed off all the Pelicans gear that was sent to them by the NBA franchise. The Pelicans wasted no time in welcoming Carr to New Orleans. The Saints officially signed Carr less than a week earlier.

Saints and Pelicans loaded up the Carr family with gear upon their arrival in NO yesterday pic.twitter.com/fq3qpsTFqe — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) March 11, 2023

Carr is expected to be in attendance for the Pelicans’ home game Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

The Saints and Pelicans don’t simply both play in New Orleans. Gayle Benson owns the NFL and the NBA franchise.

The city of New Orleans could certainly use some good news for its sports teams. The Pelicans have been in a freefall ever since Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring injury on Jan. 2. The team has fallen to 10th in the Western Conference. It’s unknown if Williamson will return to the court this season.

New Orleans hopes that it has finally found a replacement for Drew Brees. The Saints have missed the playoffs in both seasons since Brees retired. The Saints won four straight NFC South championships at the end of Brees’ career.

Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill have started at quarterback for the Saints over the last two years. All three signal callers had their moments but were unable to maintain consistent success.

Carr is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. Two years ago, the quarterback led the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs.

The Saints signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract. The deal includes $100 million. New Orleans could realistically move on from Carr after two years.