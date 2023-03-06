The NFL offseason is about to move very quickly, and the first big domino has fallen. The New Orleans Saints are finalizing a deal to sign veteran quarterback Derek Carr, per Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Carr will sign a four-year deal with the Saints, per Rapaport.

Carr had drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and the Saints, but it appears the Saints are the destination for him after nine years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders benched Carr at the end of the season, and after failing to find a trade partner, they released him and made him a free agent. Carr threw for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns in his final season in Las Vegas, and now he reunites with Saints HC Dennis Allen, who was his HC in his rookie season after being drafted by the Raiders.

Dennis Allen was Oakland’s head coach when the Raiders drafted Derek Carr in 2014, and the two now would reunite in New Orleans as the Saints’ HC-QB tandem. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

The Saints rolled with Andy Dalton this past season, and it was no question that they needed an upgrade at quarterback, especially with a dynamic pass-catcher in Chris Olave and a talented running back in Alvin Kamara.

Derek Carr will go from wearing black and silver and will now move to New Orleans and wear a new helmet for the first time since being drafted by the Raiders. And now that the Saints are finalizing a deal with Carr, that should kick up the Jets’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers with free agency kicking off soon.