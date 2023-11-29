Derek Jeter was a Hall of Fame shortstop for the New York Yankees. Let's get to know Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter, who is a successful model.

Derek Jeter made a name for himself during his playing years with the New York Yankees. Currently, the five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star is happily retired.

But while Jeter has carved out a successful MLB career, the same can be said for his personal life. Since 2016, Jeter has been settled down and happily married with his family. For this piece, let's get to know more about Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter.

Who is Hannah Jeter?

Thank you @si_swimsuit for a wonderful few days! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zDkAHJXsao — Hannah Jeter (@hannahbjeter) February 19, 2017

Derek Jeter's wife is Hannah Jeter. This is according to reputable outlets such as People.

Hannah Jeter, formerly known as Hannah Davis, was born on May 5, 1990, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. While Jeter is a successful model, details about her personal life have been kept away from the public.

Hannah Jeter's modeling career

In 2006, Hannah embarked on a modeling career. She walked the runway for established brands such as Ralph Lauren and Baby Phat.

From 2006 to 2009, Jeter became a consistent fixture in various fashion shows. The U.S. Virgin Islands native showcased various outfits designed by popular fashion designers, including Nanette Lepore, Betsey Johnson, Tracy Reese, Carmen Marc Valvo, Jenni Kayne, and L'Wren Scott.

After turning heads while walking as a runway model, it wouldn't be long before Hannah further increased her popularity by gracing the cover of various magazines. Jeter's first magazine cover feature came in 2006, when she appeared in D magazine's June edition.

Three years later, Hannah was also featured in Elle Magazine Mexico's magazine cover in July. In 2012, Hannah was made the face of FHM France's September edition. In addition to this, Hannah also worked with FHM South Africa, where she was the cover girl for the April 2013 edition.

However, it's safe to say that Hannah rose to fame after she was featured in five-straight editions of Sports Illustrated magazine. In the 2015 issue, Hannah was crowned as the cover girl.

After the announcement of Hannah as the cover girl on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Hannah revealed her excitement by saying “No, are you sure? I’m shaking, seriously. This is a dream come true. I told my mom there was no way I’d get the cover. I told her ‘They do beaches for covers, and I’m on a farm. There’s no way. It’s not possible.'”

Given that Hannah peaked at one point as a model, it wasn't surprising that several major brands partnered up with her. In the past, Hannah has been the face of several advertisement campaigns. Previously, she has worked with brands such as Avon, American Eagle Outfitters, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, Rugby, Sauvage, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria's Secret, Wildfox, Motivi, Next, Jean Paul, and Bobbi Brown.

Hannah Jeter's acting career

While Hannah has carved out a successful career as a model, it wasn't surprising that she also tried her hand in acting. According to IMDB, Hannah made her onscreen acting debut in the television series called Rush. For Rush, Hannah appeared as Gigi or Baby G in three episodes. In 2015, during the same year she covered Sports Illustrated magazine, Hannah made her big-screen debut in the family comedy movie Vacation in a minor role.

Furthermore, Hannah's other television appearances include participating in Hollywood Game Night, where she took part as a celebrity player. She also appeared as herself in The Insider.

After wrapping up a modeling career, Hannah's next notable gig came in 2015. Hannah would serve as the host of Project Runway Junior until 2017. The show featured a contest between young fashion designers who were aged 13 to 17 and followed the template of the original Project Runway program, which was hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum.

Hannah Jeter's relationship with Derek Jeter

It truly doesn’t get much better than the Jeter family. They are so wholesome and so humble. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/2sJpVM7cVz — JP_YankeesGirl (@90syankskid) September 4, 2023

According to reports by People, the Jeter couple first met in 2012 through their mutual friends. Since then, the couple saw each other while being spotted in public spaces. Three years after they first met, Derek Jeter announced that he was engaged to the former Sports Illustrated cover girl.

During their engagement, the Jeter couple continued attending public events together. These included the CMA Awards, the Met Gala, and many more.

Months after their engagement, the Hannah and Derek Jeter shared their vows. According to a report by People, the ceremony was held in Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, Calif.

The marriage between a world-famous athlete and a model was so much like royalty, they even owned a castle. However, it was put up for sale in 2018, and Derek Jeter's castle was to be auctioned off in 2023.

After their wedding, the five-time World Series champion shared to the public at the wake of his retirement his excitement to become a father.

According to People, Jeter confessed “I look forward to being a dad.”

Since their marriage, the Jeter family has grown. Happily married, the couple already have four children together named Bella Raine, Story Grey, River Raine, and Kaius Green. However, Hannah did experience high-risk pregnancies, especially after giving birth to her second child.

She had to get an emergency hysterectomy after she experienced complications during pregnancy. However, it is unclear how the Jeters had the most recent children, whether through surrogacy or adoption.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have about Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter.