It shows exactly what AI can do.

A new trailer to pump everyone up for Despicable Me 4 has arrived.

The teaser released by Universal is set to run prior to Reba McEntire's National Anthem for the Super Bowl, THR reports. It features screwed-up images that AI made, laughing Minions, Steve Carell, and Jon Hamm's narration.

Despicable Me 4 trailer features AI and more

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we see the world,” Hamm says. “Showing us what we never thought possible. Transforming the way we do business. And bringing family and friends closer together. With artificial intelligence, the future, is in good hands.”

From here, you see the Minions laughing at the concept of that. The view pans out, and you see a seemingly endless room of them, all cracking up.

Illumination's new movie will hit theaters on July 3. The official synopsis says, “Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls — Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan) — welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.”

The film by Chris Renaud and co-director Patrick Delage is based on a script by Mike White and Ken Daurio.

If you're watching the big game before the national anthem, expect to see Despicable Me 4's new trailer air on Paramount+ and CBS.