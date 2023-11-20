A new animation short from Illumination called Mooned featuring Vector is debuting ahead of the new Migration film.

There's a new Despicable Me short that's headed to theaters next month called Mooned, featuring the movie's villain, Vector.

Illumination Studios will feature it in front of Migration, the next film by the studio, according to The Direct.

Illuminations' new Mooned animation short featuring Vector

The preview of what's to come came as a TikTok post from Minions' official page, where a movie poster for Mooned can be seen in the background. In the poster, you can see Vector.

The new short will feature Jason Segel as the voice of Vector, the Despicable Me villain. As for the minions, they'll be voiced by French animator Pierre Coffin.

This new short may continue from where Vector was left off in Despicable Me's first movie. It ended with Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell) defeating Vector. Vector was stranded on the moon, and it's been unknown what happened to him from that point.

While stranded, a minion was also with him.

That said, Mooned may provide all the details of what happened after the first Despicable Me conclusion. It could include the lone minion that was stuck with him and whether or not they're able to get back to Earth somehow.

As for Migration, which the short will be shown beforehand, it's about a bunch of mallards who are in a rut. The family's mom wants to take their kids worldwide, while the dad is content with paddling around a New England pond. From this, a family trip is pursued.

Mooned will hit theaters on December 22 before Migration.