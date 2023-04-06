Mamma mia! The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed a whopping $31.7 million at the domestic box office on Wednesday during opening night — that’s more than the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie grossed during the entirety of its theatrical run (not accounting for inflation). It looks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie could be heading toward a near-record-breaking box office opening for Illumination.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the new animated Mario flick from Illumination/Universal/Nintendo and serves as an origin story of sorts for Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) — telling their first adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black round out the main cast as Princess Peach and Bowser, respectively.

The $31.7 million opening night gross is a great start to what’s looking like a project 3-day weekend total of $92 million and a five-day total of $141 million. This week when many kids are likely off from school has seemingly resulted in parents taking their kids to the theaters. However, despite these gaudy figures, The Super Mario Bros. Movie still falls behind another Illumination film, Despicable Me 2, which grossed $35 million on its opening day and had a five-day total of $143 million.

For those who haven’t gone out to the theater to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’ll be quite a while until it’s streaming on Universal’s streaming service, Peacock. Thanks to a unique deal made between Universal and Netflix, animated features will stream on Netflix for 10 months after streaming on Peacock for four months.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.