Comebacks aren't exactly uncommon nowadays. It seems like every other day, you'll see a big comeback from a team in the MLB. On Sunday, though, the league saw TWO major comebacks happen in the final hour of their respective games, so to speak. The Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins both made two crazy come-from-behind wins fueled by a ninth-inning spark.

A five-run comeback in the ninth inning or latter is already not that common. Having two of these come-from-behind wins on the same day? Now that's something you rarely see. In fact, the last time that this happened in the MLB was in 2010, per ESPN.

Both the Marlins and the Nationals came back from 5+ runs in the 9th inning to win 🤯 The first time that's been done in one day since 2010 👀 pic.twitter.com/xItlT5OC5F — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2023

The Marlins' comeback came at the expense of the struggling New York Yankees. Miami lit up closer Clay Holmes and his replacement Tommy Kahnle with consecutive hits, while also benefitting from some timely errors. In the end, it was MLB trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger that hit the walk-off single to secure the win for the Marlins.

Meanwhile, the Nationals came back from five runs down against the Athletics to secure their 53rd win of the season. Washington found themselves in a bit of a delicate situation after finding themselves down against the worst team in the MLB. However, thanks to timely at-bats from Jeter Downs, the team found a way to work through this problem.

The MLB postseason is nearly here. The Marlins are barely hanging on to a playoff spot, while the Yankees are holding out hope that they can sneak in. Meanwhile, the Nationals and Athletics are miles away from the postseason.