Jonathan Majors is facing some serious allegations. The rising Hollywood star was arrested in New York City over the weekend on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

On Saturday morning, the police responded to a distress call in the Chelsea area in Manhattan. The alleged victim, a woman, claimed that she got into an argument with Majors who then proceeded to “attack her”. According to a report from TMZ, the woman’s relationship to Majors was initially unknown but was later revealed to be his girlfriend. 

Jonathan Majors and the woman were said to be in a taxi on the way home after a night out in the Brooklyn area when an argument broke out over a confrontation about a text message.

“Our sources say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him — trying to sneak a peek at his phone. We’re told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her.

We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.”

With Jonathan Majors’ star on the rise after being featured in mainstream Hollywood blockbusters Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the news of his arrest, if proven to be true, is certainly disturbing and would undoubtedly blemish his promising career.