ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Jonathan Majors is facing some serious allegations. The rising Hollywood star was arrested in New York City over the weekend on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

On Saturday morning, the police responded to a distress call in the Chelsea area in Manhattan. The alleged victim, a woman, claimed that she got into an argument with Majors who then proceeded to “attack her”. According to a report from TMZ, the woman’s relationship to Majors was initially unknown but was later revealed to be his girlfriend.

Jonathan Majors and the woman were said to be in a taxi on the way home after a night out in the Brooklyn area when an argument broke out over a confrontation about a text message.