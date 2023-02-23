Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just dropped last week and it just kickstarted the marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 slate of projects with how it ended. And while Scott Lang and his family carried the film, it was Jonathan Majors’ Kang that made this film stellar. Combining his talent to play any variant of the Conqueror, as well as giving life to the rich material behind the character, Majors emerges as the big winner of Quantumania. We take a look at several reasons why people must pay more attention to this actor and his future in the MCU.

3 reasons why Jonathan Majors’ Kang is the big winner of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

3. The complexity of Kang

Take a look at all the villains Marvel Studios have given fans throughout the years and a glaring pattern will be drawn out. Essentially, they’re all one-dimensional while being expendable in the overall scheme of things. Looking at where the MCU is right now and no one in that particular universe will give a damn about Iron Monger, Malekith, or Aldrich Killian, among others. Only a few stand out from the crowd, like Loki and Thanos, due to their immensely popular characters and the captivating parts they’ve played over the years.

As it stands, Kang has the chance to join that small group of great Marvel villains in the coming years. With the character’s history thoroughly explained in Loki season 1, there’s really a lot of material Majors can use to make the antagonist his own. As seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Kang isn’t going to be that one-off villain most fans are going to forget after a few months. While his background has been explained, there are a lot of layers to Kang, which will be peeled off in the coming years, to fully showcase his complexity. By the time Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars roll out, fans will get to see the big picture and appreciate all of what’s being built now, specifically the vast complexity of Kang’s character.

2. Majors is an acting force to be reckoned with

Given that Kang is such a complex villain and a character Marvel is planning to build up in the coming years, much will be demanded from the actor who’s going to play him. Unlike other MCU villains, the Conqueror and his countless variants require a level of talent that isn’t easy to find in Hollywood. Fortunately, Jonathan Majors is up to the challenge of bringing Kang and his variants to life.

With roles in Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and Devotion, it’s clear that Majors has the acting chops to bring not only Kang to life, but the many variants that will come to the MCU. Fans can also see the range he displays as He Who Remains’s character is so far away from Quantumania’s primary villain, as are the different variants that are seen in the post-credits scene.

Knowing the countless versions of Kang that need to be portrayed, and the different stories of each, it would require a talented actor to keep up with the demands of Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6, specifically Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. With a couple of award-winning performances in his resume, it only makes sense for Kevin Feige to choose Jonathan Majors to anchor the Multiverse Saga. Add his compelling performance in the most recent Ant-Man film and fans will be convinced enough to root for him in the coming years.

1. What fans saw in Quantumania is just the tip of the iceberg

At this point in time, there’s really not that much to know or see when it comes to Jonathan Majors, Kang, and his other variants. Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fans had the final episode of Loki season 1 where Majors’ He Who Remains displayed an erratic performance that restarted the whole Multiverse with his death by Sylvie’s hands. From there, we see Kang the Conqueror showcase a kind of terror brought upon by an eery sense of determination and dedication to get out of the Quantum Realm and enact tons of revenge on all of reality, including the Council of Kangs that banished him.

And speaking of the council, Quantumania’s post-credit scenes just showed fans that He Who Remains and Kang the Conqueror are just two of the many variants that are coming soon. With Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Victor Timely, among others, entering the fray, everyone will be bombarded with Majors’ different characters and how they will impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s safe to say that the Kangs we’ve got up to this point won’t compare to the multitude we’ll get by the time the Multiverse Saga is done. In any case, these three reasons are more than enough to proclaim Jonathan Majors as the big winner to come out of Quantumania and emerge as its best feature during the film’s cinematic run.