Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs put up big games against the Broncos

With the Detroit Lions getting set to play the Denver Broncos in Week 15 on Saturday night, the Lions want to get back in the win column after their loss last week. Before the Lions-Broncos game, we'll make three Lions bold predictions.

The Lions looked like the team to beat in the NFC North, but have lost two of their last three games to their division rivals in the Packers and Bears. During this stretch, the Lions have committed more turnovers than usual, struggled defensively and with pass protection. These are all factors that have hurt the Lions as of late, and areas they need to improve upon if they want to clinch a playoff berth and win the division. With their four remaining games against the Broncos, Cowboys and Vikings twice, Detroit has some tough matchups so they can't afford to lose more than one or two games. More importantly, their confidence will improve heading into the playoffs with some better wins.

Detroit's current matchup against the Broncos will be their first of the remaining tests. Denver started the season just about as bad as any team could, going 1-5. Since, they've completely turned their season's fortunes around and are 7-6 entering this game. This change has come on the hands of a much improved defense that has limited their eight last opponents to 22 points or less. On offense, Russell Wilson helps operate and efficient attack with Courtland Sutton regularly hauling in tough catches and touchdowns.

If Detroit can get past this improved Broncos team and move to 10-4, they'll have a shot at clinching a playoff berth this week. A couple other teams have to lose to secure this berth, but it will get the Lions one step closer to making their playoff dreams a reality. With that in mind, let's check out our Lions Week 15 predictions.

Jared Goff has zero turnovers

As mentioned above, part of the reason the Lions have slumped lately is turnovers. Goff has been responsible for a bulk of these, throwing five interceptions and fumbling over the past four games. A major factor in Goff's overall resurgence this year has been his ability to play more efficiently and improve his decision making. Both of those will regress if he continues on this turnover streak.

It won't be easy for Goff to avoid turnovers against the Broncos. Denver's defense improved in large part because of their ability to produce turnovers. Denver currently has 24 takeaways on the season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs eclipses 100 scrimmage yards

Jahymr Gibbs is slowly increasing his usage as the season goes on. While David Montgomery was the primary bell cow for much of the season, Gibbs is getting closer to equaling Montgomery's number of touches. This will only benefit the Lions and Gibbs, since the rookie can provide an additional rushing and scoring threat Detroit needs right now.

Gibbs most recently went for over 100 scrimmage yards over a month ago against the Los Angeles Chargers when he recorded 77 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards. Look for the Lions to continue increasing his production and yardage against the Broncos this week.

WR Jameson Williams gets 5+ touches, scores

This is of course a bold prediction because it would most likely require the Lions to get the ball in Williams' hands more. Coach Dan Campbell has stated their desire to give Williams more touches, but that has yet to come in fruition. Against the Bears last week, Williams had just one carry.

Still, the Lions need to get the ball more to Williams if they want to take their offense to another level. Like with Gibbs, Detroit invested a high draft pick into picking Williams. If the Lions want to maximize their picks and investments, they'll find ways to target Williams. When he's had opportunities, he's shown he is versatile and can pick up big gains and scores.