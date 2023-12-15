Can the Broncos keep their playoff hopes alive with an upset win over the Lions in Week 15?

The Denver Broncos will likely be facing a much-angered Detroit Lions team in Week 15 after their upset loss to the Chicago Bears last weekend.

The Lions (9-4) had a chance to push themselves along as the top seed in the NFC with a win over their division rivals but failed to do so, losing in a lopsided affair, 28-13. Meanwhile, the Broncos (7-6) are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, winning their last six out of seven games, which has completely changed their outlook on the season. To begin the season, they lost five of their first six.

However, Denver still isn't in playoff contention yet. They currently hold the 9th seed, needing to move up two spots to not be on the outside looking in. If they could somehow pull off a win at Detroit against the Lions on one of the first Saturday night games of the season, then not only would it put them in a good spot but it would also be a huge confidence booster for the remaining season.

The good news for the Broncos is that after this, they don't face any more teams the rest of the season above .500. Now, let's get into some Denver Broncos bold predictions versus the Lions in Week 15.

Broncos defense capitalizes on Jared Goff's slump

Last week was Jared Goff's worst game of the season, throwing for only 161 yards and one touchdown to two interceptions, along with a lost fumble. In the last two games, Goff has actually had two of his three lowest passing yard totals this season. The Broncos are tied for the most takeaways in the league with 24, according to StatMuse. Don't be surprised to see a Goff pick.

Broncos trail by two scores going into the half

The Lions have led by halftime in all but one game this season, which was in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. At times, this has come back to haunt them a little bit in that they don't score much more after the break and teams have come back on them. Either way, the Broncos will be trailing by 10 or more at halftime.

Russell Wilson scores two rushing touchdowns

We've seen glimpses of the old Russell Wilson this year. Maybe all he needed was a new cookbook, provided by Sean Payton. We've only seen Wilson cook twice this season with his legs, though, in back-to-back weeks going back to the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 and the Houston Texans in Week 13. He didn't have one last week, but maybe he'll find the end zone twice against the Lions.

The Broncos upset the Lions in Saturday matchup on turnover

Look for the Broncos to prove why they paid Sean Payton all that money to come out of retirement and coach again. Denver is five points away from being on a seven-game winning streak. It's remarkable to see how much different this team now looks from a year ago. But the Lions are not going to be easy, and they're still playing for a top seed in the NFC.

Stopping the running attack will be pivotal to the Broncos' success in the two-headed monster of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. If that's in any way possible, holding the two to around 100 yards or less total, then that puts Goff having to make plays. That could then force the Lions' quarterback to force throws if the game gets close in the end and having to make a fourth-quarter comeback. Look for a late pick or fumble from Goff late in the game that gives the Broncos the win.