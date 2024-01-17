The Lions can punch their ticket to the NFC Title Game on Sunday.

With the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round playoff game set for this Sunday at 3 p.m., the Lions will be tasked with continuing their success against the red hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Detroit Lions won their first playoff game since the early 90s this past Sunday, setting off tearful celebrations in the stands of Ford Field and throughout Metro Detroit. Fans cried tears of joy as chants of ‘Jared Goff!' broke out at Ford Field.

Coach Dan Campbell's team made its presence felt from the opening kickoff to the final whistle in a narrow 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams and former Lions starting QB Matthew Stafford.

Recently, Stafford's postgame message to his replacement Jared Goff has come to light. Stafford had a curious response after the game when asked if he's happy for the city of Detroit.

Now, the Lions must contend with former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.

Here are three bold predictions for Sunday's big game:

1. Jared Goff Throws for Three Touchdowns-

Goff's confidence is sky high after beating Stafford, the man he was traded for just over two years ago.

Goff got a pat on the back and words of encouragement from the former Lions quarterback after the game as Stafford told him to go on and win the Super Bowl.

Goff is often underestimated because he was the former number one overall pick out of California and expectations were sky high when he came into the league. He also hasn't won a Super Bowl yet, although he did play in one with his own former team, the Rams.

With star, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta getting healthy again and Amon-Ra St. Brown continuing his dominance, Goff has a real shot at another big game this weekend.

The Lions will score plenty of points against a Bucs defense that is solid but unprepared for the type of talent and environment they will face on Sunday.

Expect St. Brown and LaPorta to combine for three touchdowns, and Goff may throw one to Jamhyr Gibbs or run one in himself at some point.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs Will Score-

Gibbs is the talented rookie from Alabama who is a threat both running and catching the ball out of the backfield.

His calm demeanor in the locker room after scoring his first postseason touchdown against the Rams last week suggests that he's ready to handle more success.

In games like these, your best players have to make plays, and Gibbs is quickly becoming one for Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Coach Dan Campbell and the Lions.

David Montgomery will get plenty of carries during this game, but Gibbs' sensational speed and outrageously quick burst will allow him to find paydirt at least once during Sunday's game.

It could be a high scoring affair if Mayfield, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin bring their A game vs. what should be a fired up Detroit Lions defense.

Expect fireworks on the offensive side of the ball for both teams. The key for the Lions' defense will be to avoid penalties because the big hits will come fast and furious from DC Aaron Glenn's squad.

3. Aidan Hutchinson Will Live in the Bucs' Backfield-

Last week the second-year Michigan man from Plymouth, MI had two sacks and still got criticism from Lions fans on social media.

That's how high expectations are for Hutchinson, who is quickly becoming a hybrid of the Bosa brothers and JJ Watt for his ability to impact the game in so many ways from his defensive end position.

Hutchinson may never be as good as Nick Bosa or JJ Watt in terms of his final stat lines or accolades, but he impacts the game in countless unseen ways.

On Sunday, Hutchinson will ride the thunderous boos and noise makers in the Ford Field crowd to at least one sack of Mayfield, if not two.

Another strip sack and/or interception from the defensive end position is not out of the question, and if Hutchinson doesn't feast, one of his teammates on the front seven likely will instead.

It's going to be an exciting game this weekend for Lions and Bucs fans alike, so bet the over and bet big on the above players if you do happen to partake this week.