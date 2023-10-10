The NBA season is just around the corner, and we will be taking a look at the Detroit Pistons! This post will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Pistons finished last season with a record of 17-65. They were 29th in the league in scoring, and 27th in defense. What killed the Pistons last season were their injuries. Bojan Bogdanovich was their leading scorer with 21.6 points per game, but he only played in 59 games. Cade Cunningham was on track to have a great season, but managed to play in only 12 games. Alec Burks played 51, and only four players played in over 60 games. However, Jaden Ivey was a bright spot. The rookie put up 16.3 points per game, 5.2 assists, and he made the All-Rookie team. James Wiseman was also good in his short time with the Pistons.

The Pistons made some moves this off-season. Their trades helped them acquire Joe Harris, and Monte Morris. In the draft, the Pistons took Ausar Thompson. They did not make any moves that would change the landscape of their franchise, but those three players should make some good contributions. It has not yet been determined the impact Thompson will have, but I am expecting him to be a solid player for the Pistons this season.

Here are the Pistons win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Pistons win total odds

Over: 27.5 (-110)

Under: 27.5 (-110)

Why the Pistons will win over 27.5 games this season

One reason the Pistons will have a chance to win 28 games or more is health. You can not assume health, but the good news is all their players are coming into this season at full health. Having Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, and Alec Burks on the court at the same time will be a huge help for them. Adding in Jalen Duran, Ausar Thompson, and Bojan Bogdanovich is also an added help. They do not all need to play 82 games, but if they can play at least 60-65 games together, the Pistons will have more success than people think.

The other reason is because the Pistons have a lot of raw talent on the court. Ausar Thompson is one of the most athletic rookies coming out of the draft class. Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham, and Isaiah Stewart are all young players that have All-Star potential, as well. I think the talent on the Pistons goes overlooked because of the injury history, and their history of just not being a good team.

Why the Pistons will win under 27.5 games this season

It is still going to be hard to go from 17 wins to 28 wins, despite their talented roster. Firstly, the Pistons are a young inexperienced team. Cunningham has played less than a full season in two years in the league, Ivey was injured once before, and their other players happen to be very young. Detroit has 14 players on their team that are 24-years-old or younger. Their inexperience, and inexperience to playing winning basketball is going to hurt them this season. They might make some bad decisions late in the game, or crumble more than others under pressure. No matter the case, their young team is going to be fun to watch, but it would not be surprising to see them win less than 27.5 games.

The other reason the Pistons will win less is because you can not guarantee health. Cunningham has not proved he can stay healthy, Duran, and Bogdanovich are already banged up in the preseason, and as mentioned, they were not able to stay healthy last season. Health is going to be the reason the Pistons win, but it could also be the reason they lose. Detroit can not afford to lose some of their better players this season.

Final Pistons win total prediction and pick

This is a tough one. I like the Pistons when it comes to their raw talent, but I am not sure they can pull-off winning 28 wins. I am going to take the Pistons to win less than 27.5 games this season for that reason. I think the Pistons have the ability to win over 20 games, but 28 is a stretch.

Final Pistons win total prediction and pick: Under 27.5 (-110)