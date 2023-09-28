Netflix recently released a teaser for an upcoming Devil May Cry anime, featuring the loved Devil Hunter Dante. Although no release date is available, they mentioned that it was “coming soon”

A short teaser for a Devil May Cry anime went live on the Netflix YouTube channel as a part of DROP 01, Netflix's animation showcase. The teaser itself features a character that appears to be Dante, complete with white hair and red clothing. It shows him fighting against what appears to be Devils, although the teaser doesn't actually fully show it. It then cuts to the anime's logo, before switching to the Netflix logo.

The release date was not revealed in the teaser, although the video description does mention that it was coming soon. The series itself is being made in a collaboration between Capcom, Studio Mir, and Adi Shankar. Not only that, but the game series's director, Hideaki Itsuno, is also supervising the creation of the anime series.

I am supervising it properly! https://t.co/KvdqRQlw2d — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) September 27, 2023

Although the teaser didn't really give much information, it likely won't be the last. We'll just have to wait for more teasers to come our way leading up to the anime series's release. Hopefully, we'll also get a release date then.

