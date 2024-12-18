ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Metropolitan Division takes to the ice as the New Jersey Devils face the Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Devils come into the game sitting at 21-10-3 on the year, which places them in first place in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Devils faced the Blues. The combination of Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes continues to produce for the Devils. They had a goal and two assists in the game, as the Devils took a 4-1 victory over the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have struggled recently. They are 12-15-5, sitting in last in the division. Last time out, they faced the Lightning. The Lightning would score once in the first, and three times in the second. Mikael Pyyhtia put the Blue Jackets on the board in the third, as the Blue Jackets would attempt a comeback. They would make it a one-goal game, but would still fall 5-3.

Here are the Devils-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Blue Jackets Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -215

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Devils vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The second line for the Devils is home to Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, who are the top two point scorers this year. The leading scorer for the team is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 14 goals this year, and 28 assists, giving him his team-leading 42 points. Further, he has four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Hughes is second on the team in points this year. He has 13 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 41 points. Further, he had four goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Nico Hischier is third on the team in points this year, while he leads the team in goals this year, all while playing on the top line. Hischier has 16 goals and 13 assists this year while scoring five goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Timo Meier has been productive alongside Hischier. Meier comes in with ten goals and 11 assists this year while having two goals and three assists on the power play. Dawson Mercer rounds out the line, and he has seven goals and nine assists.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be the goalkeeper for the Devils in this one. He is 16-6-1 on the year with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Markstom is fifth in the NHL in goals-against average. He has been solid as of late. Markstrom has won four of his last five games overall. Last time out, he allowed just one goal on 20 shots. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last five games.

The Devils are expected to be shooting against Elvis Merzlikins. He is 9-9-2 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has struggled as of late. In his last four starts, he has won just once, while allowing four or more goals three times.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading point scorer this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with ten goals and 21 assists on the year, to lead the team with 31 points. He also has four goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the blue line by a potential trade candidate, Ivan Provorov. Provorov has two goals and nine assists this year. Meanwhile, it is Kirill Marchenko who leads the forwards in scoring, playing on the second line. He comes in with 11 goals and 20 assists, good for 31 points. He also has a goal and eight assists on the power play.

The top line is led by Sean Monahan. Monahan is third on the team in points, coming in with nine goals and 16 assists, with three goals and an assist on the power play. He is joined by Kent Johnson on the line. Johnson is fifth on the team in points, having nine goals and nine assists on the year.

Final Devils-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have won three in a row, scoring 11 goals in the process. On the year, they are scoring just 3.35 goals per game, but that has been picking up. Further, the Devils are second in the NHL on the power play, and fifth in goals-against per game. They are facing a Blue Jackets team that is scoring 3.22 goals per game but is 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill and 30th in goals-against per game. Expect the Devils to score plenty and get the win.

Final Devils-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+116)