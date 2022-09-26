Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors

Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.

“We have what we have here,” Booker said. “KD going to the market, I’m sure every team’s ears went up…he’s one of the best players to ever play this game. But I’m happy with our foundation here.”

Devin Booker obviously was not opposed to the prospect of adding Kevin Durant. As he said, KD is one of the best players to ever play the game. However, Booker states that he’s “happy” with the Suns current foundation.

Phoenix is aiming for better results after getting upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021-2022 playoffs. The Suns were fresh off of an NBA Finals appearance and felt they had what it took to win it all last year. After falling short, this upcoming 2022-2023 campaign feels like a do-or-die season for Devin Booker and the team.

Booker has continued to progress and is considered to be one of the emerging faces of the NBA. He was placed on the cover of NBA 2K23 and some people believe he may win his first MVP award this year. The Suns will need him to be at the top of his game if they want to make a 2022-2023 run.

Devin Booker is looking to lead Phoenix to an NBA Finals victory.