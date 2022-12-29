By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.

The Suns 20-16 record sees them holding onto the fifth seed in the Western Conference right now, and while seeding isn’t a particularly big deal right now, it’s going to be important to keep an eye on how the Suns hold up without Devin Booker. Booker had been playing at an incredibly high level to help the Suns get off to a strong start, but now the team will be reeling in his absence.

To an extent, the struggles have already started, as the Suns have lost four of their last five games, which has resulted in them quickly losing ground with some of the other top competitors in the West. The Suns are going to need reinforcements, so let’s take a look at two trades that Phoenix can make to help them get by without Devin Booker for the next month or so.

2. Trade for Kyle Kuzma

With Booker out, the Suns are going to need a boost of scoring in his absence. Enter Kyle Kuzma, who is quietly putting together the best season of his career with the Washington Wizards. The Wizards continue to reside towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and they could be interested in dealing Kuzma away at some point this season.

It’s clear that if the Wiz want to move on from Kuzma, there would be a lot of interest in him. Kuzma has been great this season (21.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 46.6 FG%) making him one of the few bright spots on the Wizards roster so far this season. With Bradley Beal dealing with injuries, Kuzma has stepped up and taken charge of the offense alongside Kristaps Porzingis so far this season.

Kuzma is exactly what the Suns need, as they could use another solid wing player in their rotation. Remember, Cameron Johnson is still out for the time being, so Phoenix has been lacking a wing who can come in and provide some secondary scoring behind Devin Booker while also holding their own on defense.

Even though Johnson is nearing a return, this Suns team is still pretty beat up. Kuzma has positional versatility in the frontcourt, which would certainly help, and he could actually benefit even more from playing in an offense run by a top-tier playmaker in Chris Paul, rather than a Wizards offense where he has a lot more responsibility aside from just scoring.

The Wizards appear to be a bit hesitant to trade Kuzma, but it’s clear that the Suns have interest in him, and it’s not hard to see why. Kuzma would be a perfect fit on both sides of the ball, even once the Suns get healthy. Phoenix definitely needs more help on offense, and they could end up finding that help by pulling off a deal for Kuzma here.

1. Trade away Jae Crowder

Of course, you need to give up something to get something in return, and the Suns have a particularly strong trade asset on their hands in Jae Crowder. In case you have forgotten, Crowder has yet to suit up this season after the Suns didn’t hand him a contract extension this past offseason, and he has been looking to get traded ever since then.

Many teams are interested in making a move for Crowder, and the Suns are only hurting themselves by holding onto him at this point. Crowder could bring them back a player or two who could certainly help them out now. The problem is that he is just collecting dust right now by sitting on the sidelines doing nothing.

A particular player Crowder could help the Suns acquire is Kuzma, surprisingly enough. The Wizards are one of the many teams interested in Crowder’s services, and they made an offer for Crowder that the Suns quickly turned down. Why they are hard balling teams on Crowder despite the current state of their roster is a mystery to many, including myself.

The Suns aren’t going to get any better by just simply sitting around and waiting to get healthy, but they also don’t have to panic and make a ton of moves just because they have a couple of players injured. With these two moves, the Suns could balance out their roster for the time being and the rest of the season, and if they want to remain competitive in the West, they may want to seriously consider looking into making these deals as soon as possible.