Devin White’s bold take on Buccaneers almost blowing lead vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 21-15, on Sunday. Tampa Bay dominated both sides of the ball for three quarters, holding the Falcons scoreless. The Falcons stormed back in the fourth quarter scoring 15 points while giving the Buccaneers a taste of their own medicine. The Buccaneers failed to score in the fourth quarter but their defense held on long enough to give Tampa Bay their third win of the season.

Tampa Bay let off the gas in the fourth quarter but Buccaneers linebacker Devin White did not seem to be worried during the game.

Video: Bucs’ Devin White says of Falcons’ comeback that “when you’re beating a team, kind of imposing your will on them, it can get boring and you can get less aggressive.” pic.twitter.com/0yZMLcHs5W — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 9, 2022

White had five total tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, and two QB hits.

The game was mired in controversy as late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on 3rd-and-5 but was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty. The sack appeared to be a routine tackle, similar to the tackle on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Miami’s Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One might assume due to the violent concussion Tagovailoa received as a result of the sack, similar sacks would receive a roughing the passer penalty.

Referee Jerome Boger denied that notion.

Tampa Bay ended up with an automatic first down and was able to quell a resurgent Falcons comeback.

For the Bucs, Brady threw for 351 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Running back Leonard Fournette ran for 54 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. He also had 10 catches for 83 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

For Atlanta, quarterback Marcus Mariota had 147 passing yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 61 rushing yards on seven carries. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had two catches for 39 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.