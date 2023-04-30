The Seattle Seahawks went cornerback with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois with the 5th overall pick at the draft held in Kansas City. Here we’ll look at three pro player comparisons for the Seahawks’ first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Devon Witherspoon.

Seattle selected Devon Witherspoon in the first round of the draft. This marked their first cornerback pick in the first round since Kelly Jennings in 2006. Despite drafting three quarterbacks and a pass-rusher before him, the Seahawks prioritized addressing their secondary needs by picking Witherspoon at No. 5.

Witherspoon was regarded as the top player in his position for this draft class. The 22-year-old Witherspoon is now expected to start alongside Tariq Woolen. Recall that Woolen led the league in interceptions as a rookie last year despite being picked in the fifth round.

Last season, Witherspoon had a career-high 14 pass breakups and three interceptions while playing for Illinois. Remember that their defense had the most impressive points allowed record in the country.

Witherspoon was a huge part of that. He is an agile cornerback who has proven to be a versatile player, capable of adapting to different schemes and positions. In fact, he was named first-team All-American and excelled in coverage. That’s whether he is playing press or off coverage. He also has great control over his movements, allowing him to react quickly to any situation.

Devon Witherspoon is bringing elite defensive talent to the Seattle Seahawks 😤 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/s5JDpz0hum — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

Let’s look at three pro player comparisons for Devon Witherspoon.

Witherspoon stands out as a physical cornerback who is highly skilled in coverage. He is particularly adept at getting his hands on receivers early in press coverage and maintaining his physicality throughout the route. While he may not have elite top speed, Witherspoon compensates with his technique as a cover man. This could make him an immediate impact player if he trusts himself and his coaches. His potential as a mismatch defensive back makes him a valuable addition to the Seahawks secondary.

Witherspoon is an intelligent defender who has excellent vision and route recognition. He rarely looks confused on the field and is at his best when playing in zone coverage and using his anticipation to jump routes and make big hits. Sure, he may struggle to keep up with faster receivers. Still, he can sink his hips and change direction when covering receivers downfield. Additionally, he has the ball skills necessary to locate and play the ball, even when his back is turned to it. His skill set is similar to that of Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander, who is a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

Witherspoon’s cover ability is impressive due to his speed and athleticism. This allows him to stay on the route and prevent separation. He is known for being a competitive player, but some would like to see him get stronger as he has a slender lower body. Despite this, Witherspoon has the potential to become a starting cornerback in the NFL. He may even develop into a top-tier No. 1 corner.

Yes, he may not have the physical stature or agility of other top prospects in his position. Still, Witherspoon compensates with his excellent preparation and anticipation skills. He is also a natural leader and a fierce competitor who is willing to make tackles in the flat. This makes him similar to former Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. Recall that Peters was named the 2015 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. Witherspoon should be flattered by this comparison.

3. Joe Haden

Devon Witherspoon’s toughness is evident in his run defense. This kid is just willing to fly across the field and make physical tackles on ball carriers. Despite being slightly undersized, he can come down hard in zone coverage and deliver big hits. Even when his teammates allow a long pass or run, Witherspoon shows great effort and determination to chase down the ball carrier. He can make important tackles to save touchdowns. Overall, Witherspoon is a highly competitive player who gives his all on the field.

We see similarities between Witherspoon and former NFL player Joe Haden. This is a former veteran who played for the Browns and Steelers. Like Witherspoon, Haden was a strong competitor with smooth athleticism that helped him stay with receivers and prevent separation. Both players also had good, but not exceptional speed. Haden, however, was able to maximize his skills and was recognized as a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a three-time Pro Bowler. Witherspoon has the potential to match or even surpass that.