In record-breaking time, one Diablo 4 player has reached level 100 in the game's hardcore mode, cementing his name on the Lilith statue.

Former Starcraft 2 pro @CARNDARAK is the world’s first to reach level 100 on Hardcore in Diablo 4 pic.twitter.com/xCV2DQK5EM — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 5, 2023

This record goes to former Starcraft 2 and Dota 2 pro-player Souaïb ‘cArn' Hanaf. After playing the game for over 70 hours, he reached Level 100 in Diablo's Hardcore mode. He is the first to reach this milestone, even amongst the early-access players. In fact, he was able to reach the level even before the game officially came out. He managed to reach the game's current level cap by playing almost non-stop since the early access started.

cArn reached the level cap around 18 hours into his latest live stream. He, along with his three other party members, has been grinding in the game's Cairn Downfall location. This location is currently the most optimal XP grinding method. His party members Zizaran, COCOBEAR, and Steelmage (in-game names) were right behind him in terms of levels. They were at 98, 99, and 97 respectively when cArn reached 100. When cArn ended his stream, his entire party also reached 100.

Soon after cArn reached the level cap, he immediately tweeted at the official Diablo Twitter account, providing them with proof of his achievement. This has earned him a spot on the Lilith statue, on which Blizzard will carve the names of the first 1,000 players who reached level 100 in the game's Hardcore mode.

This is by no means an easy feat. Hardcore mode is, as the name implies, the game's hardest game mode. For starters, it locks players to World Tier 4, the highest difficulty in the game. Additionally, the game mode also has permadeath activated. That means that if a player dies, their character will also be permanently gone. They will need to start over from scratch and grind all over again.

According to d4race, the website that tracks player levels, as of this article, there are only five people who have reached Level 100 in Diablo 4's Hardcore Mode. The next player to potentially take the next spot is currently at level 97. It's also interesting to note that although cArn is the first player to reach level 100 in hardcore mode, he is not the first player to reach level 100 in the game. That record goes to Rob2628, who reached Diablo 4's level cap in 54.5 hours.

