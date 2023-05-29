Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Blizzard announced that the first 1,000 players to reach Level 100 in Hardcore Mode in Diablo IV and report it back to Blizzard would be immortalized in a one-of-a-kind way – having their username engraved on a statue of Lilith.

Players will have to take a screenshot of their proof that they’ve reached Level 100 in Hardcore Mode, then publicly tweet to Blizzard with the hashtag #Diablo4Hardcore with the image of their proof. Reaching Level 100 in Hardcore Mode will give players the unique achievement “Tempered Champion,” which the players can then use to showcase proof of their achievement.

Blizzard will then find 1,000 eligible Tempered Champions, preferably the first 1,000 chronologically, and have their usernames enshrined on a Lilith Statue. Of course, terms and conditions apply.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Usually, being the first to reach Level 100 in a new game is merely just for bragging rights, especially when it’s in a difficult game mode like Diablo IV’s Hardcore Mode. But now, Blizzard has just given players more incentive to be among the first to reach Level 100 in the upcoming release of Diablo IV.

However, players are already complaining about how unfair this competition actually is. First off, there’s the case of how some players who purchased the more expensive versions of Diablo IV will be able to play the game ahead of time. Furthermore, content creators and streamers will likely be able to have a head start over others, thanks to early access builds Blizzard gives to media and influencers.

Regardless, being able to reach Level 100 in Hardcore Mode is going to take a lot of skill and effort to pull off as dying even once in this highly difficult game mode will delete your character, and not just anyone is capable of doing something like that. Now, the race is on for Diablo IV Hardcore Mode players to be among the first to reach Level 100 in the game. Will your name be included in the list?