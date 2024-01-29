She's gonna be PhD-level evil now...

With Diablo Cody's Zelda Williams-helmed Lisa Frankenstein premiering next month, the screenwriter can't get her mind off another girl and her body, Comicbook.com reported.

Jennifer's Body, that is. Cody said to Bloody Disgusting that she wants to do a sequel.

Jennifer's Body 2?

“I am not done with Jennifer's Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn't really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars,” she said.

Cody also talked about the movie's resurgence 15 years after its release, when it did not do well at the box office.

“I mean, it's gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out,” she asked.

“It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you,” Cody added.

Currently, the movie has a 46% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 35% audience score with more than 250,000 ratings. The film earned $31.6 million globally against a $16 million budget.

“It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan (Fox)… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along,” she continued.

Three years ago, star Fox also talked about Jennifer's Body and the audience's new-found appreciation for it, and said that it was “overdue.”

“We were all aware of what we were making at the time that we were making it,” she said.

As for the audience, both new and old, rediscovering it: “It was a decade ahead of its time, and it took this long for culture to catch up.”

Jennifer's Body and The Tale of Marketing Gone Wrong

Fox pointed out that she, Cody and director Karyn Kusama were taken aback with how the studio marketed the movie. When the movie came out in 2009, more than a decade ago, it was marketed to largely to a straight, young male audience. This was mostly to capitalize on Fox's sex appeal after she appeared in 2007's Transformers.

When both Cody and Kusama spoke to Buzzfeed in 2018, they said they made the movie in order to appeal to young women who were the same age as Fox and Amanda Seyfried. However, they noticed that the studio 20th Century Fox was more interested in marketing the movie based on Fox's sex symbol status.

However, the movie wasn't about Fox sexiness. It was written with girls in mind, seeing as it was supposed to be a revenge movie. In the film, a demon possesses a popular color guard flag spinner, Jennifer, who is then turned into a killer who eats human flesh. More specifically, male human flesh. The film is told through flashbacks from Needy's (Seyfried) perspective.

Without spoiling the ending, I think there's enough story there for a sequel. And there's more than enough audience to appreciate a “monstrous” female character. [SPOILER ALERT] Since Seyfried's character survived in the film, she certainly could reprise the role. And due to the film's supernatural theme, Fox's character could come back from the dead as well.