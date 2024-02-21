Love is Blind's Chelsea is clapping back at al the haters after she told her fiancé on the show that she looks like Megan Fox.

Netflix's Love is Blind began trending once again this time due to contestant Chelsea Blackwell who told her fiancé that she often is told she looks like Megan Fox.

The first six episodes of the hit romance reality series aired on the streamer, where Blackwell was speaking with her now-fiancé Jimmy Presnell, about how she often gets comments comparing her to Fox.

She noted during their conversation –which happened behind a wall where Presnell could not see her– that she said she did not see the resemblance to the actress and warned him not “get excited” if he were to propose and they meet face-to-face. Presnell did end up proposing to the flight attendant and noted that she “lied” to him about how she looked. However, it did not stop him from being attracted to her.

“Chelsea on Love is Blind saying she looks like Megan Fox. Like BE SOOO f—— forreal lmfao,” a social media user wrote.

“Nobody is calling Chelsea from Love is Blind season 6 ugly . She just doesn’t look like Megan Fox . Y’all are taking it as we are calling her ugly. Nobody said that . She just has the wrong comparison,” another social media user wrote.

Chelsea Blackwell Responds To Backlash Over Megan Fox Comparison on Love Is Blind

Most of the social media agreed with Blackwell, saying that she did not look like Jennifer's Body actress and posted a video of her dancing with a drink on Instagram with the caption, “Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches.”

She also reposted a message from her friend Presley Carter:“Thank you all who are from our hometown and known Chels for all of your love and support for her through this! It’s been so exciting to watch her and see everything!”

Carter continued, “Also very hard because people are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously. Like it’s a show yall, we need to cool it [wink face]”

She added, “what people who are criticizing the cast [need] to understand,” writing, “These are real people with feelings, and emotions. With families and friends reading the comments. We’re ALL imperfect, all trying our best. Please respect the cast through this.”

Episodes 7,8, and 9 of Love Is Blind season will be available tomorrow (Feb. 20).