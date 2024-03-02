Megan Fox got a compliment from ex, Brian Austin Green.
Known for his role in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Green has spoken out about Chelsea Blackwell's comparison of herself to his ex-wife, Megan Fox, on “Love Is Blind.” In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Green expressed discomfort over the comparison, stating it could invite criticism.
“It seems like you're opening yourself up to criticism.”
During the dating show, Blackwell mentioned to her future fiancé that she had been compared to Megan Fox. Also known for her role in “Jennifer's Body.” However, her fiancé, Jimmy Presnell, didn't agree with the comparison upon their first in-person meeting.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green was married for 11 years and shares three children together. In response to the Love is Blind actor, Green described Fox as a “one-of-a-kind beauty” and possibly “the most beautiful woman in the world.”
Despite the comparison, Green believes critics should cut Blackwell some slack. He also believes Fox wouldn't be bothered by the remark and might even be flattered. He encouraged Blackwell to ignore the negativity but advised against making the comparison again.
Currently engaged to “Dancing With the Stars” alum Sharna Burgess, Green emphasized the importance of staying resilient in the face of criticism, offering his insights during the interview.
After their split, Megan Fox dated Machine Gun Kelly on and off. Recently, she also invited criticism while partying with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their Super Bowl celebration. Fox credited lighting and makeup to the angle people were dragging her for.