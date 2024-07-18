The Arizona Diamondbacks have been inconsistent in the first half of the 2024 MLB season, and barely have a winning record at 49-48. They have been great behind the plate thanks to stars like Ketel Marte and Christian Walker. They need to get their pitching fixed up because it has struggled this season and has been ravaged by injuries.

Marte and Walker have helped anchor a lineup that also has Corbin Carroll, Joc Pederson, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has consistently produced on offense with runs, RBI, and home runs. They are a top-10 quality offense as a whole this season.

The season has been a bumpy ride in Arizona. Injuries have wrecked this pitching staff throughout the year. Zac Gallen has suffered injuries and has taken a step back after having a Cy Young quality year last season. Merrill Kelly was the second part of a great duo in the desert and has missed a lot of time due to a shoulder injury he suffered. They have also taken a step back thanks to Jordan Montgomery regressing after being a massive free-agent signing.

As the Diamondbacks enter the second half of the season, they face fellow NL foe, the Chicago Cubs, to get things started. The Diamondbacks are well-positioned to go on a run in the second half of the season. They managed to hang on to a winning record heading into the All-Star break and should only get healthier which will help their momentum continue to build.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 82.5 Wins: (+106)

Under 82.5 Wins: (-138)

Why the Diamondbacks Will Hit the Over

The Arizona Diamondbacks are poised to surpass the 82.5 win mark in the 2024 season. This could be seen as at least a little ambitious, but the Diamondbacks have a lot going for them leading into the second half of the year.

The Diamondbacks have one of the best offenses in baseball, which has been led by Ketel Marte and Christian Walker who are one of the best dynamic duos in the MLB behind the plate. They have depth and are versatile behind the plate. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joc Pederson are also key. They need more from Corbin Carroll in the second half and if that happens then this offense can hit another gear altogether. This offense is loaded.

They are primed to also get better on the mound. One of the biggest issues the Diamondbacks faced was the injuries their pitching staff has faced this season, which has hurt their depth. Zac Gallen has played better recently and Merrill Kelly should be back soon to help fortify their lineup. Jordan Montgomery has struggled as a free agent signing, but Brandon Pfaadt has emerged and is the key.

The Diamondbacks' schedule is challenging in the second half, but with a healthier roster, they should be able to weather the storm and hit over in the win column.

The Diamondbacks have the talent and depth to surpass the 82.5 win mark and sneak into the playoffs again. The NL does not have much depth, so this is not out of the realm of possibility.

Why the Diamondbacks Will Hit the Under

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot to like when looking at the second half of the MLB season. They have the offense, but it was a bumpy road to get through the first half of the year, and there is no reason to think it might not be more of the same in the next half.

The Diamondbacks have had issues with their pitching staff all season. It has been a mix of injuries and the quality of play not being where it should be. Their two best pitchers have been dealing with injuries with Gallen already having some injury history this year and Kelly is still out. Also, Jordan Montgomery came in with all of the expectations of a big free agent signing and he has been well below expectations and been awful in the desert.

On offense, things have been going well for the most part except for Corbin Carroll. Last year's NL Rookie of the Year has struggled in his sophomore season. There is a sophomore slump going on and if he were playing better the offense would have an extra gear available to them that is lacking right now.

Finally, the NL West is still one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB and then the Padres are right there with the Diamondbacks. They also have a difficult schedule with multiple series' in the second half against teams with winning records.

The Diamondbacks are on the track, but it is easy to see where they might not hit this number.

Final Diamondbacks 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The fact that the Diamondbacks weathered the storm already and half hit over half this number in wins means they should be in the driver's seat to hit this over. They are playing better as a team and getting healthier, so while it should be difficult, I like the Diamondbacks to hit over this number.

Final Diamondbacks 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 82.5 Wins: (+106)